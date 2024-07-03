Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd Summary

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd, is part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, a renowned and trusted name in the Indian textile sector. Being in the business for more than 15 years, the Company has rich experience in the textile and yarn space. Yarn manufacturing companies within the LNJ Bhilwara Group provide the Company with easy access to a wide array of yarns (natural, man-made and blends). Also, it enriches BTTL with knowledge of emerging trends, allowing the Company to prepare for forthcoming opportunities proactively. Over the years, the Company developed a large client base in India and internationally, which derisks its business fortunes from an over-dependence on a handful of customers or a particular geography.Incorporated in year 2007, under the Scheme of Demerger of Strategic Investment Division of RSWM Ltd., the Company specialised in the business of trading 100% Cotton Raw White yarns, 100% Cotton Dyed yarns and 100% Cotton Mlange yarns in both domestic and international markets. Exports were mainly made to Europe, Mauritius, Tunisia, Bangladesh etc. Since most of these products are commodity in nature, they have thin trading margins. In the meanwhile, the Company started trading of Yarn till the time a suitable and viable project is identified. The Companys management is keeping all its options open to pursue a profitable business opportunity. In 2013-14, the Company held substantial stake in equity share capital of BMD Private Limited which is a leading manufacturer of high performance specialized automotive seating fabrics, furnishing, flame retardant fabric & air texturized yarn. BMD Private Limited also ventured in Wind and Solar Power Generation which gives the Company exposure in the renewable energy sector.