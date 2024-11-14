Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 are attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board has approved the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Q1 FY 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - 20th May 2024. The Board in its meeting held today has inter-alia as considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, and appointment of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer, appointment of Internal Auditor. Detailed Disclosure along with declaration on unmodified opinion of Auditors are enclosed Detailed Disclosure attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024