BITS Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.65
-4.79
-4.79
-5.02
Net Worth
17.73
17.59
17.59
17.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.73
17.59
17.59
17.36
Fixed Assets
2.68
1.85
1.89
1.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.16
2.03
1.97
2.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.63
13.48
13.68
13.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.03
0.02
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.2
13.97
14.18
14.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-0.52
-0.52
-0.77
Cash
0.26
0.23
0.04
0
Total Assets
17.73
17.59
17.58
17.35
