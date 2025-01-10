iifl-logo-icon 1
BITS Ltd Balance Sheet

22.42
(-4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.65

-4.79

-4.79

-5.02

Net Worth

17.73

17.59

17.59

17.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.73

17.59

17.59

17.36

Fixed Assets

2.68

1.85

1.89

1.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.16

2.03

1.97

2.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.63

13.48

13.68

13.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.03

0.02

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.2

13.97

14.18

14.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.57

-0.52

-0.52

-0.77

Cash

0.26

0.23

0.04

0

Total Assets

17.73

17.59

17.58

17.35

