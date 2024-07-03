BITS Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.27
0.25
0.24
0.23
0.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.27
0.25
0.24
0.23
0.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0.12
Total Income
0.28
0.25
0.25
0.23
0.34
Total Expenditure
0.21
0.2
0.2
0.16
0.3
PBIDT
0.07
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.07
0.04
0.04
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
0.06
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.06
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
0.03
0.04
2.33
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
0.03
0.04
2.33
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0.21
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
39,07,58,140
0
3,90,75,814
3,90,75,814
Public Shareholding (%)
0
34.93
0
34.93
34.93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
7,27,99,186
0
7,27,99,186
7,27,99,186
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
65.07
0
65.07
65.07
PBIDTM(%)
25.92
16
20.83
30.43
14.28
PBDTM(%)
25.92
16
16.66
30.43
14.28
PATM(%)
3.7
12
12.5
26.08
9.52
