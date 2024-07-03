iifl-logo-icon 1
BITS Ltd Quarterly Results

26.13
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.27

0.25

0.24

0.23

0.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.27

0.25

0.24

0.23

0.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0.12

Total Income

0.28

0.25

0.25

0.23

0.34

Total Expenditure

0.21

0.2

0.2

0.16

0.3

PBIDT

0.07

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.07

0.04

0.04

0.07

0.03

Depreciation

0.06

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.02

0.03

0.04

2.33

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.02

0.03

0.04

2.33

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0.21

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

39,07,58,140

0

3,90,75,814

3,90,75,814

Public Shareholding (%)

0

34.93

0

34.93

34.93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

7,27,99,186

0

7,27,99,186

7,27,99,186

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

65.07

0

65.07

65.07

PBIDTM(%)

25.92

16

20.83

30.43

14.28

PBDTM(%)

25.92

16

16.66

30.43

14.28

PATM(%)

3.7

12

12.5

26.08

9.52

BITS: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BITS Ltd

