iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BITS Ltd Key Ratios

17.36
(-4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BITS Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.47

Op profit growth

-95.55

EBIT growth

-10,352.99

Net profit growth

-188.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.4

6.87

EBIT margin

-9.36

0.06

Net profit margin

-11.8

9.91

RoCE

-0.29

RoNW

-0.09

RoA

-0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.01

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.01

0

Book value per share

1.55

1.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

28.09

-19.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-40.27

-30.05

Other costs

-59.31

-63.06

BITS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BITS Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.