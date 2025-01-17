Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.47
Op profit growth
-95.55
EBIT growth
-10,352.99
Net profit growth
-188.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.4
6.87
EBIT margin
-9.36
0.06
Net profit margin
-11.8
9.91
RoCE
-0.29
RoNW
-0.09
RoA
-0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.01
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.01
0
Book value per share
1.55
1.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
28.09
-19.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-40.27
-30.05
Other costs
-59.31
-63.06
