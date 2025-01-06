iifl-logo-icon 1
BITS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.5
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

BITS FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

-1.49

-5.91

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.02

0.14

7.64

-20.2

Other operating items

Operating

-0.1

0.08

6.07

-26.18

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

1.08

1.62

Free cash flow

-0.1

0.1

7.15

-24.56

Equity raised

-9.91

-9.96

-6.97

4.98

Investing

0

0.04

-9.44

-1.59

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.01

-9.8

-9.25

-21.17

