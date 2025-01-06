BITS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
-1.49
-5.91
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.02
0.14
7.64
-20.2
Other operating items
Operating
-0.1
0.08
6.07
-26.18
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
1.08
1.62
Free cash flow
-0.1
0.1
7.15
-24.56
Equity raised
-9.91
-9.96
-6.97
4.98
Investing
0
0.04
-9.44
-1.59
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.01
-9.8
-9.25
-21.17
