BITS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.65
0.59
0.54
0.37
0.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.65
0.59
0.54
0.37
0.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.27
0.23
0
0
Total Income
0.78
0.86
0.77
0.37
0.57
Total Expenditure
0.63
0.82
0.53
0.36
0.53
PBIDT
0.15
0.04
0.24
0.01
0.04
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.15
0.04
0.24
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
-0.01
0.17
-0.05
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.38
0.13
0.18
-0.05
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.38
0.13
0.18
-0.05
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.01
-0.02
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,90,75,814
3,90,75,814
3,90,75,814
3,90,75,814
3,90,75,814
Public Shareholding (%)
34.93
34.93
34.93
34.93
34.93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,27,99,186
7,27,99,186
7,27,99,186
7,27,99,186
7,27,99,186
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
65.07
65.07
65.07
65.07
65.07
PBIDTM(%)
23.07
6.77
44.44
2.7
7.01
PBDTM(%)
23.07
6.77
44.44
2.7
7.01
PATM(%)
16.92
-1.69
31.48
-13.51
0
