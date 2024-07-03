iifl-logo-icon 1
BITS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.83
(-4.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.65

0.59

0.54

0.37

0.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.65

0.59

0.54

0.37

0.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.27

0.23

0

0

Total Income

0.78

0.86

0.77

0.37

0.57

Total Expenditure

0.63

0.82

0.53

0.36

0.53

PBIDT

0.15

0.04

0.24

0.01

0.04

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.15

0.04

0.24

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

-0.01

0.17

-0.05

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.38

0.13

0.18

-0.05

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.38

0.13

0.18

-0.05

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.01

-0.02

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,90,75,814

3,90,75,814

3,90,75,814

3,90,75,814

3,90,75,814

Public Shareholding (%)

34.93

34.93

34.93

34.93

34.93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,27,99,186

7,27,99,186

7,27,99,186

7,27,99,186

7,27,99,186

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

65.07

65.07

65.07

65.07

65.07

PBIDTM(%)

23.07

6.77

44.44

2.7

7.01

PBDTM(%)

23.07

6.77

44.44

2.7

7.01

PATM(%)

16.92

-1.69

31.48

-13.51

0

