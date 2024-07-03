SectorComputer Education
Open₹27.5
Prev. Close₹28.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹74.09
Day's High₹27.51
Day's Low₹27.5
52 Week's High₹38.32
52 Week's Low₹1.83
Book Value₹1.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)307.66
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.38
22.38
22.38
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.65
-4.79
-4.79
-5.02
Net Worth
17.73
17.59
17.59
17.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
0.73
0.61
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-25.47
19.27
-82.91
1,389.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.5
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.26
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.16
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
-1.49
-5.91
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.02
0.14
7.64
-20.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.47
19.27
-82.91
1,389.96
Op profit growth
-95.55
-103.37
-78.59
-43.12
EBIT growth
-10,352.99
-100.03
-74.69
-48.29
Net profit growth
-16,516.8
-100.02
-74.67
-47.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.89
0.8
0.74
0.55
0.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.89
0.8
0.74
0.55
0.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.22
0.23
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.6
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.2
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
BITS Ltd
28.94
|0
|323.77
|0.01
|0
|0.27
|1.58
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.24
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ankit Rathi
Managing Director
Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surendra Singh Tangar
Independent Director
Ms. Rajni
Independent Director
Rolita Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BITS Ltd
Summary
BITS Ltd (Formerly known Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) Ltd) and promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the Promoter, BITS Ltd. imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.92, which in turn had assigned the same to the Company in 1994. BITS Ltd, incorporated in November, 1992 is engaged in the business to impart education in field of Art, Commerce, Science, Computer Software, Computer Hardware, Business Management, Hotel Management, Engineering& Technical Education and in all innovative fields that may be useful to segments of society by setting up centers, institutes, colleges, universities including Distance Learning Programmes etc. in India & abroad. It is managed by the team of Highly qualified Professionals.The present activities of the company are split into six divisions - career training, corporate training, hardware maintenance training, software exports, multimedia training and placement services. The career training division is associated with various associations like the Institute for Certifying Computer Professionals (ICCP), US. American Council on Education (ACE). The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology Computer Traning Division (MAIT-CTD) and the Institute of Marketing and Management (IMM) India. The software export and multimedia t
Read More
The BITS Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BITS Ltd is ₹307.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BITS Ltd is 0 and 18.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BITS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BITS Ltd is ₹1.83 and ₹38.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BITS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1507.78%, 6 Month at 690.71%, 3 Month at 93.32% and 1 Month at -11.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.