Summary

BITS Ltd (Formerly known Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) Ltd) and promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the Promoter, BITS Ltd. imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.92, which in turn had assigned the same to the Company in 1994. BITS Ltd, incorporated in November, 1992 is engaged in the business to impart education in field of Art, Commerce, Science, Computer Software, Computer Hardware, Business Management, Hotel Management, Engineering& Technical Education and in all innovative fields that may be useful to segments of society by setting up centers, institutes, colleges, universities including Distance Learning Programmes etc. in India & abroad. It is managed by the team of Highly qualified Professionals.The present activities of the company are split into six divisions - career training, corporate training, hardware maintenance training, software exports, multimedia training and placement services. The career training division is associated with various associations like the Institute for Certifying Computer Professionals (ICCP), US. American Council on Education (ACE). The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology Computer Traning Division (MAIT-CTD) and the Institute of Marketing and Management (IMM) India. The software export and multimedia t

