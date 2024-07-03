iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BITS Ltd Share Price

27.5
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.5
  • Day's High27.51
  • 52 Wk High38.32
  • Prev. Close28.94
  • Day's Low27.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1.83
  • Turnover (lac)74.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.58
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)307.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BITS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

27.5

Prev. Close

28.94

Turnover(Lac.)

74.09

Day's High

27.51

Day's Low

27.5

52 Week's High

38.32

52 Week's Low

1.83

Book Value

1.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

307.66

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

BITS Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

BITS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BITS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 34.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BITS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.38

22.38

22.38

22.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.65

-4.79

-4.79

-5.02

Net Worth

17.73

17.59

17.59

17.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

0.73

0.61

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-25.47

19.27

-82.91

1,389.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.5

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.26

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.16

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

-1.49

-5.91

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.02

0.14

7.64

-20.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.47

19.27

-82.91

1,389.96

Op profit growth

-95.55

-103.37

-78.59

-43.12

EBIT growth

-10,352.99

-100.03

-74.69

-48.29

Net profit growth

-16,516.8

-100.02

-74.67

-47.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.89

0.8

0.74

0.55

0.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.89

0.8

0.74

0.55

0.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.22

0.23

0

0.01

View Annually Results

BITS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.6

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.2

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

BITS Ltd

28.94

0323.770.0100.271.58

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.24

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BITS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ankit Rathi

Managing Director

Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surendra Singh Tangar

Independent Director

Ms. Rajni

Independent Director

Rolita Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BITS Ltd

Summary

BITS Ltd (Formerly known Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) Ltd) and promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the Promoter, BITS Ltd. imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.92, which in turn had assigned the same to the Company in 1994. BITS Ltd, incorporated in November, 1992 is engaged in the business to impart education in field of Art, Commerce, Science, Computer Software, Computer Hardware, Business Management, Hotel Management, Engineering& Technical Education and in all innovative fields that may be useful to segments of society by setting up centers, institutes, colleges, universities including Distance Learning Programmes etc. in India & abroad. It is managed by the team of Highly qualified Professionals.The present activities of the company are split into six divisions - career training, corporate training, hardware maintenance training, software exports, multimedia training and placement services. The career training division is associated with various associations like the Institute for Certifying Computer Professionals (ICCP), US. American Council on Education (ACE). The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology Computer Traning Division (MAIT-CTD) and the Institute of Marketing and Management (IMM) India. The software export and multimedia t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BITS Ltd share price today?

The BITS Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of BITS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BITS Ltd is ₹307.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BITS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BITS Ltd is 0 and 18.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BITS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BITS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BITS Ltd is ₹1.83 and ₹38.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BITS Ltd?

BITS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1507.78%, 6 Month at 690.71%, 3 Month at 93.32% and 1 Month at -11.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BITS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BITS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.07 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 34.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BITS Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.