Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

BITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 06th November, 2024, have considered and approved the following agenda items: A)The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024; B)Any other items as mentioned in the agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024, have considered and approved the following agenda items: A) The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Three Months Ended 30th June, 2024;

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

BITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024, have considered and approved the following agenda items: A) The Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024; B) Appointment of M/s. Pritika Nagi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. C) Any other items as mentioned in the agenda. Read less.. The Board of Director at its meeting held on 29.05.2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Submission of newspaper cuttings of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2024, published in newspaper. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024