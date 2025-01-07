iifl-logo-icon 1
BITS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.13
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.54

0.73

0.61

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-25.47

19.27

-82.91

1,389.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.5

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.26

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.16

-0.1

As % of sales

40.27

30.05

26.69

2.9

Other costs

-0.32

-0.46

-1.94

-6.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.31

63.06

316.07

193.64

Operating profit

0

0.05

-1.49

-6.98

OPM

0.4

6.87

-242.76

-193.81

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.04

1.08

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

-1.49

-5.91

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.06

Tax rate

28.09

-19.99

1.21

1.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0

-1.51

-5.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

0

-1.51

-5.98

yoy growth (%)

-16,516.8

-100.02

-74.67

-47.85

NPM

-11.99

0.05

-245.91

-165.93

