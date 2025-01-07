Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.54
0.73
0.61
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-25.47
19.27
-82.91
1,389.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.5
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.26
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.16
-0.1
As % of sales
40.27
30.05
26.69
2.9
Other costs
-0.32
-0.46
-1.94
-6.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.31
63.06
316.07
193.64
Operating profit
0
0.05
-1.49
-6.98
OPM
0.4
6.87
-242.76
-193.81
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.04
1.08
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
-1.49
-5.91
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.06
Tax rate
28.09
-19.99
1.21
1.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0
-1.51
-5.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
0
-1.51
-5.98
yoy growth (%)
-16,516.8
-100.02
-74.67
-47.85
NPM
-11.99
0.05
-245.91
-165.93
