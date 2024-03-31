FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023-24

Dear Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the 32nd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Bits Limited (Your Company) is engaged in the business to impart education in field of Art, Commerce, Science, Computer Software, Computer Hardware, Business Management, Hotel Management, Engineering & Technical Education and in all innovative fields that may be useful to segments of society by setting up centers, institutes, colleges, universities including Distance Learning Programmes etc. in India & abroad.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SUMMARISED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Standalone (In Lakh) Consolidated (In Lakh) Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Income from Operations 89.48 80.14 89.48 80.14 Other Income 13.40 28.45 13.40 21.54 Total Income 102.88 108.58 102.88 101.68 Total Expenditure 89.21 107.63 89.21 107.63 Profit/ (Loss) before tax 13.67 00.96 13.67 (06.12) Less: Provision for Deferred Tax - - - - Less: Prior period Adjustment of Tax - - - - Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax 13.67 00.96 241.22 (06.12)

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the Company has generated the Total Revenue of Rs. 102.88 Lakhs(Rupees One Hundred Two Lakh & Eighty Eight Thousand Only). The Post Tax profit of your Company is Rs. 13.67 Lakhs (Rupees Thirteen Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand Only) as compared to the last years Post Tax Profit of Rs. 0.96 Lakhs (Rupees Ninety Six Thousand Only). Your directors are doing their best to bring the company in more profitable position. We hope that the efforts of the directors will be fruitful for the company and its shareholders in next coming years.

Your directors expect that there will be further improvement in overall performance in the coming years.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE DATE OF CLOSE OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 - 24

There is no material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of company after the close of financial year 2023-24 till the date of report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND HIGHLIGHTS OF THEIR PERFORMANCE AND THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

M/s. Prurient IT Solutions Private Limited is our associate company.

Further, there is no other subsidiary, associate and joint venture of the company and there are no other companies, which have become or ceased to be the subsidiary, associate and joint venture of the company during the year.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

During the year under review, your Company does not recommend any dividend. And also, your company has not made any transfer to Reserves during the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, which are covered under the provisions of Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements as on 31.03.2024 and forms a part of annual report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures.

The internal audit is entrusted to M/s R. Mahajan & Associates, a firm of Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business practices.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Board of Directors has framed a policy which ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, safeguarding of its assets, to provide greater assurance regarding prevention and detection of frauds and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records of the company.

During the year, no reportable weakness in the operations and accounting were observed and your company has adequate internal financial control with reference to its financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the company with related party for the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on Arms Length basis. Detail of related party transactions have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

Further, your company has not entered into any material contracts or arrangements with related parties at arms length basis. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company (http://www.bits.net.in/Bits%20Limited_RPT%20Policy.pdf).

RISK MANAGEMENT

The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company and includes periodic review of such risks and also documentation, mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of all risks.

In this regard, the board has formulated a Risk Management policy, which defines the risk assessment and minimization procedures. As per view of board, there is no other risk in operation of company, which may impact the existence of company.

AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. R. C. Chadda & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company in the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 06th August, 2023, for the 02nd term of 5 years, to hold the office of Statutory Auditor till the 36th Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Section 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors confirming their eligibility to be appointed as Auditors of the Company. They have also confirmed that they have hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as required under the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation.

The Auditors Report and notes on accounts referred to in the Auditors Report is self-explanatory and there are no adverse remarks or qualification in the Report except as stated below and general remarks are in the nature of facts.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the board has appointed M/s Pritika Nagi & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached herewith as part of the Annual Report as Annexure A which forms an integral part of this report.

The Secretarial Audit report does not contain any qualification, adverse remarks or reservation for the year under review.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There are no such frauds reported by auditors, which are committed against the company by officers or employees of the company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

As on March 31, 2024, the following officials were the "Key Managerial Personnel" of the Company in terms of provisions of the Act:

Mr. Ankit Rathi – Chairman

Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak – Managing Director

Mrs. Nidhi Parashar – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Surendra Singh Tangar – Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak (DIN: - 01428320), Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

APPOINTMENT/RE-APPOINTMENT AND CESSATION OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ankit Rathi, who was liable to retire by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting.

During the year Mr. Sachin Sharma has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. 24th January, 2024 and Mrs. Nidhi Parashar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 01st February, 2024.

After the closure of Financial Year 2023-24 –

Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan & Mrs. Preeti Sharma ceased to be Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. as their term as Independent Directors has been completed & they has resigned from the post of Directors w.e.f 12th August, 2024

The Board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance by Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan & Mrs. Preeti Sharma during their tenure as Independent Directors of the Company.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), the Board on 12th August, 2024, had appointed Ms. Rajni & Mrs. Rolita Gupta as additional Independent Directors, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five consecutive years commencing from 12th August, 2024.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations. Further, in the opinion of the Board and based on declaration of independence provided by the Independent Directors, they all fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and Rules made there under, read with the applicable regulations of Listing Regulations, for their appointment as Independent Directors of the Company and are independent of the management.

All Independent Directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for the inclusion of their name in the data bank of independent directors, pursuant to the provision of Rule 6 (1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Further, they have confirmed that they shall comply with other requirements, as applicable under the said rule.

Further, there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company and no directors and Key Managerial Personnel have been appointed/re-appointed or resign from the company.

ANNUAL RETURN

The details of the extract of the Annual Return, as required under Section 92 of Companies Act, 2013 are available on Companys website www.bits.net.in

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board duly met at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies/policies and review the financial performance of the Company. The notice along with Agenda and notes on agenda of each Board Meeting was given in writing to each Director.

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Board met Seven (7) times. The meetings were held on 10-04-2023, 29-05-2023, 10-07-2023, 12-08-2023, 27-09-2023, 07-11-2023 and 29-01-2024. The interval between two meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance, which is an integral part of this Annual Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The present Audit Committee of the board comprises of three members with independent directors forming a majority, namely, Ms. Rajni, Non-Executive Independent Director is the Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. Rolita Gupta, Non-Executive Independent Director and Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak, Executive Director are members of the Committee.

Ms. Rajni & Mrs. Rolita Gupta are appointed as members committee on 12th August, 2024 as the term of Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan & Mrs. Preeti Sharma as Non-Executive Independent Director has been duly completed.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Further, the roles & responsibility and other related matters of Audit Committee forms an integral part of Corporate Governance Report a part of Annual Report.

POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy of the company provides that protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an email to the Chairman of Audit Committee. There has been no change to the Whistle blower Policy adopted by the Company during fiscal year 2023-24. The Whistle Blower Policy can be accessed on the Companys website i.e. http://www.bits.net.in/Bits%20Limited_whistle%20blower%20policy.pdf.

REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION POLICY

The nomination and remuneration committee has recommended to the Board:

a) A policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The details of this policy are attached herewith as Annexure B in this report.

b) Further, Policy for selection criteria of Directors and Senior management and criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and director independence is also attached as Annexure C to this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, every company having net worth of Rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board.

However, it is not applicable in case of your Company. Hence there is no need to form Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Policy for the company as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 43A of Listing Regulations, the Dividend Distribution Policy is given in"Annexure D ", forming part of this Report and is also available on the website of the Company at www.bits.net.in

BOARD EVALUATION

SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole and that of its committee was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Board has engaged Nomination and Remuneration Committee for carrying out the evaluation and their finding were shared with the board that had discussed and analyze its performance during the year. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the nomination and remuneration committee. The exclusive meeting of Independent Directors was held to evaluate the performance of the Board, non-Independent Directors & the Chairman.

The performance evaluation of committees and board as a whole was done on the basis of questionnaire which was circulated among the board members and committee members and on receiving the inputs from them, their performance was assessed.

Lastly, performance evaluation of individual directors was done on the basis of self-evaluation forms which were circulated among the directors and on receiving the duly filled forms, their performance was assessed.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME AND TRAINING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles and responsibilities in the company, business model of the Company and other related matters are put on the website of the Company at the following link: i.e. http://www.bits.net.in/familirisation_policy.pdf. To familiarize the new inductees as independent director with the strategy, operations and functions of our company, the executive directors make presentations to the inductees about the Companys organization structure, finance, human resources, facilities and risk management.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, function, duties and responsibilities as a director. The format of the letter of appointment is available on our website http://www.bits.net.in/docs.html.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has implemented all the stipulations of the Corporate Governance Practices set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and as provided in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A separate section on Report of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached as Annexure E to the Directors Report.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming Annexure F of the Directors Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there is no employee in the company, which draws the remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules.

Further, the details of top ten employees in terms of Remuneration Drawn as per provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details of directors & KMP as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as Annexure G.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given hereunder:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-

i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Energy conservation efforts are ongoing activities. During the year under review further efforts were made to ensure optimum utilization of electricity.

ii) Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: Nil, As your company does not carry any manufacturing activities

iii) The Capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTION & INNOVATION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

No research & development or technical absorption or adaption & innovation taken place in the company during the Financial Year 2023-24, the details as per rule 8(3) of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 are as follows:

i) Efforts made towards technology absorption: - Nil

ii) Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Nil

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a) Details of technology imported: Nil

b) Year of Import: Nil

c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: Nil

d) Areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons there of: Nil

iv) Expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As your Company does not deal in Foreign Exchange, therefore the particulars relating to Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are not applicable to your Company.

Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors confirmed the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

1) That in preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31st, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true & fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3) That the Directors have taken proper & sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

6) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

LISTING OF SECURITIES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at the BSE Limited (BSE). The listing fees for the financial year 2023-24 has been paid to the Stock Exchanges.

Scrip Code: 526709 ISIN: INE839A01021 GENERAL

Your director states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: -

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

) Issue of the equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

c) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to directors or employees of the Company.

d) Issue of Employee Stock Option Scheme to employees of the company.

e) Vizwise Commerce Private Limited is the Holding Company and Managing Director of the Company does not receive any remuneration or Commission from such holding Company. Further there is no subsidiary Company of your Company.

f) No significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

g) Purchase of or subscription for shares in the company by the employees of the company.

h) There is no subsidiary of company, so no policy on material subsidiary is required to be adopted. Your directors further state that: -

a) The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and during the year under review, there were no complaint received and no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

b) And there is no change in the nature of business of company during the year.

c) During the year under review, there were no applications made or any proceeding pending in the name of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

d) During the year under review there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

INDUSTRIAL AND HUMAN RELATIONS

Since the Company is not into any kind of manufacturing activity, there is no matter to discuss about industrial relations and the Company is maintaining cordial relations with its staff members.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation for the shareholders, bankers and other business associates for their forbearance, understanding and support to the Company. They also wish to place on record their great appreciation of the commitment, sense of involvement and dedication exhibited by each staff member in the overall development, growth and prosperity of the company.