Brooks Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.25
24.7
24.7
24.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.28
32.08
40.3
39.51
Net Worth
69.53
56.78
65
64.21
Minority Interest
Debt
5.64
6.51
5.97
8.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.17
63.29
70.97
72.61
Fixed Assets
13.67
15.01
16.26
14.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.86
46.85
46.84
46.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.95
0.35
6.78
9.94
Inventories
9.61
11.3
16.59
12.38
Inventory Days
58.49
Sundry Debtors
16.32
12.75
15.03
9.59
Debtor Days
45.31
Other Current Assets
7.24
5.43
7.66
8.36
Sundry Creditors
-15.48
-23.4
-25.87
-13.39
Creditor Days
63.26
Other Current Liabilities
-3.74
-5.73
-6.62
-7
Cash
0.69
1.08
1.08
0.88
Total Assets
75.17
63.29
70.97
72.61
