Brooks Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.43
-13.51
-17.53
2.48
Depreciation
-7.09
-6.64
-6.44
-1.67
Tax paid
-7.15
-10.86
3.72
-0.81
Working capital
-1.12
6.26
0.96
-6.78
Other operating items
Operating
-23.8
-24.76
-19.28
-6.78
Capital expenditure
-112.87
-0.23
5.12
104.6
Free cash flow
-136.67
-24.99
-14.16
97.81
Equity raised
128.8
204.88
224.19
216.28
Investing
46.79
0
0
0
Financing
-17.72
-0.34
14.26
8.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.2
179.55
224.28
322.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.