Brooks Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

194.97
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Brooks Lab. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.43

-13.51

-17.53

2.48

Depreciation

-7.09

-6.64

-6.44

-1.67

Tax paid

-7.15

-10.86

3.72

-0.81

Working capital

-1.12

6.26

0.96

-6.78

Other operating items

Operating

-23.8

-24.76

-19.28

-6.78

Capital expenditure

-112.87

-0.23

5.12

104.6

Free cash flow

-136.67

-24.99

-14.16

97.81

Equity raised

128.8

204.88

224.19

216.28

Investing

46.79

0

0

0

Financing

-17.72

-0.34

14.26

8.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.2

179.55

224.28

322.26

