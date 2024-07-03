iifl-logo-icon 1
Brooks Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

193.45
(-0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

20.79

17.93

17.72

21.75

24.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.79

17.93

17.72

21.75

24.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.07

0.65

0.16

0.09

Total Income

20.99

18

18.38

21.9

24.41

Total Expenditure

24.2

19.85

27.25

25.11

25.42

PBIDT

-3.21

-1.85

-8.88

-3.21

-1.01

Interest

0.32

0.16

0.27

0.21

0.19

PBDT

-3.53

-2.01

-9.15

-3.42

-1.2

Depreciation

0.43

0.4

0.46

0.43

0.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.96

-2.41

-9.61

-3.88

-1.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.96

-2.41

-9.61

-3.88

-1.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.96

-2.41

-9.61

-3.88

-1.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.51

-0.94

-3.77

-1.51

-0.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.25

26.25

26.25

26.25

26.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.44

-10.31

-50.11

-14.75

-4.15

PBDTM(%)

-16.97

-11.21

-51.63

-15.72

-4.93

PATM(%)

-19.04

-13.44

-54.23

-17.83

-6.74

Brooks Lab.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Brooks Laboratories Ltd

