Brooks Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
20.79
17.93
17.72
21.75
24.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.79
17.93
17.72
21.75
24.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.07
0.65
0.16
0.09
Total Income
20.99
18
18.38
21.9
24.41
Total Expenditure
24.2
19.85
27.25
25.11
25.42
PBIDT
-3.21
-1.85
-8.88
-3.21
-1.01
Interest
0.32
0.16
0.27
0.21
0.19
PBDT
-3.53
-2.01
-9.15
-3.42
-1.2
Depreciation
0.43
0.4
0.46
0.43
0.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.96
-2.41
-9.61
-3.88
-1.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.96
-2.41
-9.61
-3.88
-1.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.96
-2.41
-9.61
-3.88
-1.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.51
-0.94
-3.77
-1.51
-0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.25
26.25
26.25
26.25
26.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.44
-10.31
-50.11
-14.75
-4.15
PBDTM(%)
-16.97
-11.21
-51.63
-15.72
-4.93
PATM(%)
-19.04
-13.44
-54.23
-17.83
-6.74
