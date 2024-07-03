Summary

Brooks Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 23, 2002. The company was initially promoted for manufacturing latest molecules in Injectables, tablets and dry syrups for the domestic customers. Brooks Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company working on contract basis. The company has manufacturing plants at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat. Both the units are cGMP compliant in conformity with national and international standards. The Vadodara facility of the company has been approved by European Medicine agency. The company has a wide range of products catering to critical care segment in Parental Section like Beta Lactam, Cephalosporin & General Dry powder Injectables, Ampoules and Liquid vials, Dry Syrups and Tablets etc. Their product portfolio presently comprises of 28 Injectables, 19 Tablets and 2 Dry Syrups which are marketed domestically.The companys manufacturing facilities are designed to manufacture a variety of products in the formulation segment using a combination of processes. At Baddi, they manufacture wide range of products under the formulation segment for various top notch companies of India.The companys major clients are companies like Zydus Cadila, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, FDC Ltd, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd, Sanat Products Ltd, Hetero Healthcare Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Ltd, Parental Drugs, Chanderbhagat Pharma and Alembic Ltd etc. Their major suppliers of raw materials are Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, A

