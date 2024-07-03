iifl-logo-icon 1
194.97
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:47:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open194.97
  • Day's High194.97
  • 52 Wk High191.15
  • Prev. Close191.15
  • Day's Low194.97
  • 52 Wk Low 73.25
  • Turnover (lac)32.03
  • P/E316.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.77
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)511.73
  • Div. Yield0
Brooks Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

194.97

Prev. Close

191.15

Turnover(Lac.)

32.03

Day's High

194.97

Day's Low

194.97

52 Week's High

191.15

52 Week's Low

73.25

Book Value

26.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

511.73

P/E

316.37

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Brooks Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Brooks Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brooks Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.59%

Non-Promoter- 3.87%

Institutions: 3.87%

Non-Institutions: 32.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brooks Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.25

24.7

24.7

24.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.28

32.08

40.3

39.51

Net Worth

69.53

56.78

65

64.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.24

69.68

55.71

57.53

yoy growth (%)

10.84

25.08

-3.17

-28.08

Raw materials

-47.47

-46.82

-39.37

-36.66

As % of sales

61.45

67.19

70.67

63.71

Employee costs

-14.36

-13.38

-11.8

-8.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.43

-13.51

-17.53

2.48

Depreciation

-7.09

-6.64

-6.44

-1.67

Tax paid

-7.15

-10.86

3.72

-0.81

Working capital

-1.12

6.26

0.96

-6.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.84

25.08

-3.17

-28.08

Op profit growth

-119.47

-55.87

-276.31

-54.51

EBIT growth

-47.44

-32.66

-532.2

-69.59

Net profit growth

-36.05

76.47

-928.65

-84.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

79.49

63.2

91.08

77.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.49

63.2

91.08

77.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.57

0.91

0.74

Brooks Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brooks Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajnish Kumar Bedi

Independent Director

Deepak Mahajan

Independent Director

Sonia Gupta

Whole Time Director

Jitendra Pratap Singh

Whole-time Director

Durga Sankar Maity

Whole-time Director

Mr. Bhushan Singh Rana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

JAI PRAKASH VAIDYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brooks Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Brooks Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 23, 2002. The company was initially promoted for manufacturing latest molecules in Injectables, tablets and dry syrups for the domestic customers. Brooks Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company working on contract basis. The company has manufacturing plants at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat. Both the units are cGMP compliant in conformity with national and international standards. The Vadodara facility of the company has been approved by European Medicine agency. The company has a wide range of products catering to critical care segment in Parental Section like Beta Lactam, Cephalosporin & General Dry powder Injectables, Ampoules and Liquid vials, Dry Syrups and Tablets etc. Their product portfolio presently comprises of 28 Injectables, 19 Tablets and 2 Dry Syrups which are marketed domestically.The companys manufacturing facilities are designed to manufacture a variety of products in the formulation segment using a combination of processes. At Baddi, they manufacture wide range of products under the formulation segment for various top notch companies of India.The companys major clients are companies like Zydus Cadila, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, FDC Ltd, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd, Sanat Products Ltd, Hetero Healthcare Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Ltd, Parental Drugs, Chanderbhagat Pharma and Alembic Ltd etc. Their major suppliers of raw materials are Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, A
Company FAQs

What is the Brooks Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Brooks Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is ₹511.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brooks Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is 316.37 and 7.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brooks Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is ₹73.25 and ₹191.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brooks Laboratories Ltd?

Brooks Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.19%, 3 Years at 23.72%, 1 Year at 32.38%, 6 Month at 122.97%, 3 Month at 26.59% and 1 Month at 40.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brooks Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.59 %
Institutions - 3.87 %
Public - 32.53 %

