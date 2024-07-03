Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹194.97
Prev. Close₹191.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.03
Day's High₹194.97
Day's Low₹194.97
52 Week's High₹191.15
52 Week's Low₹73.25
Book Value₹26.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)511.73
P/E316.37
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.25
24.7
24.7
24.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.28
32.08
40.3
39.51
Net Worth
69.53
56.78
65
64.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.24
69.68
55.71
57.53
yoy growth (%)
10.84
25.08
-3.17
-28.08
Raw materials
-47.47
-46.82
-39.37
-36.66
As % of sales
61.45
67.19
70.67
63.71
Employee costs
-14.36
-13.38
-11.8
-8.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.43
-13.51
-17.53
2.48
Depreciation
-7.09
-6.64
-6.44
-1.67
Tax paid
-7.15
-10.86
3.72
-0.81
Working capital
-1.12
6.26
0.96
-6.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.84
25.08
-3.17
-28.08
Op profit growth
-119.47
-55.87
-276.31
-54.51
EBIT growth
-47.44
-32.66
-532.2
-69.59
Net profit growth
-36.05
76.47
-928.65
-84.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
79.49
63.2
91.08
77.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.49
63.2
91.08
77.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
0.57
0.91
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar Bedi
Independent Director
Deepak Mahajan
Independent Director
Sonia Gupta
Whole Time Director
Jitendra Pratap Singh
Whole-time Director
Durga Sankar Maity
Whole-time Director
Mr. Bhushan Singh Rana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
JAI PRAKASH VAIDYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brooks Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Brooks Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 23, 2002. The company was initially promoted for manufacturing latest molecules in Injectables, tablets and dry syrups for the domestic customers. Brooks Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company working on contract basis. The company has manufacturing plants at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat. Both the units are cGMP compliant in conformity with national and international standards. The Vadodara facility of the company has been approved by European Medicine agency. The company has a wide range of products catering to critical care segment in Parental Section like Beta Lactam, Cephalosporin & General Dry powder Injectables, Ampoules and Liquid vials, Dry Syrups and Tablets etc. Their product portfolio presently comprises of 28 Injectables, 19 Tablets and 2 Dry Syrups which are marketed domestically.The companys manufacturing facilities are designed to manufacture a variety of products in the formulation segment using a combination of processes. At Baddi, they manufacture wide range of products under the formulation segment for various top notch companies of India.The companys major clients are companies like Zydus Cadila, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, FDC Ltd, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd, Sanat Products Ltd, Hetero Healthcare Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Ltd, Parental Drugs, Chanderbhagat Pharma and Alembic Ltd etc. Their major suppliers of raw materials are Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, A
Read More
The Brooks Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is ₹511.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is 316.37 and 7.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brooks Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brooks Laboratories Ltd is ₹73.25 and ₹191.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brooks Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.19%, 3 Years at 23.72%, 1 Year at 32.38%, 6 Month at 122.97%, 3 Month at 26.59% and 1 Month at 40.04%.
