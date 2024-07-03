Brooks Laboratories Ltd Summary

Brooks Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 23, 2002. The company was initially promoted for manufacturing latest molecules in Injectables, tablets and dry syrups for the domestic customers. Brooks Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company working on contract basis. The company has manufacturing plants at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat. Both the units are cGMP compliant in conformity with national and international standards. The Vadodara facility of the company has been approved by European Medicine agency. The company has a wide range of products catering to critical care segment in Parental Section like Beta Lactam, Cephalosporin & General Dry powder Injectables, Ampoules and Liquid vials, Dry Syrups and Tablets etc. Their product portfolio presently comprises of 28 Injectables, 19 Tablets and 2 Dry Syrups which are marketed domestically.The companys manufacturing facilities are designed to manufacture a variety of products in the formulation segment using a combination of processes. At Baddi, they manufacture wide range of products under the formulation segment for various top notch companies of India.The companys major clients are companies like Zydus Cadila, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, FDC Ltd, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd, Sanat Products Ltd, Hetero Healthcare Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Ltd, Parental Drugs, Chanderbhagat Pharma and Alembic Ltd etc. Their major suppliers of raw materials are Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, DSM Anti Infectives Ltd and Qilu Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.With roots dating back to 2002, Brooks Laboratories were established with a sole purpose of being a pioneer in the Pharmaceutical industry. Right from its inception, the company has entrenched strong foothold in the Pharmaceutical business and has successfully been a prominent part of Pharmaceutical Formulation Development, Pharmaceutical Production, Pharmaceutical Exports, etc. Starting out as Manufacturer for various Pharmaceutical products in India and abroad, over the years with sheer hard work, the Company earned its valuable name in India and abroad. The Company has a worlds largest dedicated EU certified plant at Vadodara.In the year 2006, the company set up a facility for manufacturing Tablets, Dry Syrup and Injectables, which was supported by a research and development (R&D) centre at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. In May 2006, they started their operations and in June 3, 2006, they commenced commercial production.In October 2006, the company obtained Import license from Drugs Controller General of India under the Drugs Act 1940 and Drugs Rules. In August 2007, they received an AS/NZS ISO 9001:2000 Certificate from SAI Global Certification Services Pty Ltd, Australia. In April 2008, the company took over some of the assets of Brooks Pharmaceuticals, a partnership firm of the promoters, Atul Ranchal & Rajesh Mahajan.In April 2010, the manufacturing facility at Baddi was certified as WHO GMP compliant by Department of Health & Family Welfare, HP. In July 2010, the company received an ISO 9001:2008 Certificate from UKAS Quality Management, URS & IAF.In August 2011, Brooks Laboratories raised money by way of Initial Public Offer Rs. 63 Crore from public. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company operated the Baddi plant at 100% capacity. During the financial year ended 31 March 2015, the company operated the Baddi plant at 100% capacity. During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, the company operated the Baddi plant at 92% capacity.On 7 March 2017, Brooks Laboratories world class dedicated carbapenem facility in Vadodara Plant started manufacturing activity. Brooks Management decided to upgrade the facility in line with cGMP in Baddi plant. Since it was a running unit, the company decided to upgrade the Baddi facility in steps. As a first step, the company upgraded one injectable manufacturing line, which started commercial production in November 2016. The company operated the Baddi plant at 92% capacity during the year under review.The upgradation of injectable line in Baddi facility was carried out for 3 months from June 2017, whereby production in injectable line was affected, upgradation was completed and production started from September onwards in Baddi facility. The company commenced production in August 2017 at Baddi Plant with almost double the capacity of previous line.The Company started production and sales at its manufacturing facility in Vadodara in 2019-20.