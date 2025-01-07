iifl-logo-icon 1
Brooks Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.24

69.68

55.71

57.53

yoy growth (%)

10.84

25.08

-3.17

-28.08

Raw materials

-47.47

-46.82

-39.37

-36.66

As % of sales

61.45

67.19

70.67

63.71

Employee costs

-14.36

-13.38

-11.8

-8.25

As % of sales

18.6

19.2

21.19

14.34

Other costs

-14.64

-13.4

-13.41

-7.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.95

19.23

24.08

13.17

Operating profit

0.76

-3.92

-8.88

5.04

OPM

0.98

-5.62

-15.95

8.76

Depreciation

-7.09

-6.64

-6.44

-1.67

Interest expense

-3.09

-3.35

-2.44

-1

Other income

0.98

0.4

0.24

0.12

Profit before tax

-8.43

-13.51

-17.53

2.48

Taxes

-7.15

-10.86

3.72

-0.81

Tax rate

84.79

80.37

-21.22

-32.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.58

-24.37

-13.81

1.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-15.58

-24.37

-13.81

1.66

yoy growth (%)

-36.05

76.47

-928.65

-84.32

NPM

-20.17

-34.97

-24.79

2.89

