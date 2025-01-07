Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.24
69.68
55.71
57.53
yoy growth (%)
10.84
25.08
-3.17
-28.08
Raw materials
-47.47
-46.82
-39.37
-36.66
As % of sales
61.45
67.19
70.67
63.71
Employee costs
-14.36
-13.38
-11.8
-8.25
As % of sales
18.6
19.2
21.19
14.34
Other costs
-14.64
-13.4
-13.41
-7.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.95
19.23
24.08
13.17
Operating profit
0.76
-3.92
-8.88
5.04
OPM
0.98
-5.62
-15.95
8.76
Depreciation
-7.09
-6.64
-6.44
-1.67
Interest expense
-3.09
-3.35
-2.44
-1
Other income
0.98
0.4
0.24
0.12
Profit before tax
-8.43
-13.51
-17.53
2.48
Taxes
-7.15
-10.86
3.72
-0.81
Tax rate
84.79
80.37
-21.22
-32.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.58
-24.37
-13.81
1.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-15.58
-24.37
-13.81
1.66
yoy growth (%)
-36.05
76.47
-928.65
-84.32
NPM
-20.17
-34.97
-24.79
2.89
