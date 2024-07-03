Brooks Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
79.49
63.2
91.08
77.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.49
63.2
91.08
77.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
0.57
0.91
0.74
Total Income
80.44
63.77
91.99
77.98
Total Expenditure
97.39
92.93
105.44
76.73
PBIDT
-16.95
-29.16
-13.45
1.25
Interest
0.84
2.18
3.1
3.1
PBDT
-17.79
-31.34
-16.55
-1.85
Depreciation
1.77
7.03
7.35
7.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
7.15
Deferred Tax
0
-7.32
-4.59
3.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.59
-31.05
-19.31
-19.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
-10.15
-3.13
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.59
-20.89
-16.19
-19.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.59
-21.25
-16.19
-19.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.67
-12.57
-7.82
-6.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.25
24.7
24.7
24.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.32
-46.13
-14.76
1.61
PBDTM(%)
-22.38
-49.58
-18.17
-2.39
PATM(%)
-24.64
-49.12
-21.2
-25.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.