Brooks Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

185.78
(-2.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:45:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

79.49

63.2

91.08

77.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.49

63.2

91.08

77.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.57

0.91

0.74

Total Income

80.44

63.77

91.99

77.98

Total Expenditure

97.39

92.93

105.44

76.73

PBIDT

-16.95

-29.16

-13.45

1.25

Interest

0.84

2.18

3.1

3.1

PBDT

-17.79

-31.34

-16.55

-1.85

Depreciation

1.77

7.03

7.35

7.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

7.15

Deferred Tax

0

-7.32

-4.59

3.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-19.59

-31.05

-19.31

-19.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

-10.15

-3.13

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.59

-20.89

-16.19

-19.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.36

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.59

-21.25

-16.19

-19.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.67

-12.57

-7.82

-6.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.25

24.7

24.7

24.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.32

-46.13

-14.76

1.61

PBDTM(%)

-22.38

-49.58

-18.17

-2.39

PATM(%)

-24.64

-49.12

-21.2

-25.08

