iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brooks Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

189.58
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

61.76

50.51

62.62

62.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.76

50.51

62.62

62.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.89

0.73

1.24

Total Income

62.07

51.4

63.34

63.87

Total Expenditure

70.14

76.89

73.07

58.18

PBIDT

-8.07

-25.49

-9.72

5.69

Interest

0.57

2

2.25

2.36

PBDT

-8.64

-27.49

-11.98

3.33

Depreciation

1.32

6.59

5.4

5.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-7.32

-4

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.99

-26.76

-13.38

-2.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

-10.15

-0.79

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.99

-16.6

-12.58

-2.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.36

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.99

-16.96

-12.58

-2.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.9

-6.72

-5.09

-0.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.25

24.7

24.7

24.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.06

-50.46

-15.52

9.08

PBDTM(%)

-13.98

-54.42

-19.13

5.31

PATM(%)

-16.17

-52.97

-21.36

-3.32

Brooks Lab.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brooks Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.