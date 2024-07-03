Brooks Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
61.76
50.51
62.62
62.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.76
50.51
62.62
62.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.89
0.73
1.24
Total Income
62.07
51.4
63.34
63.87
Total Expenditure
70.14
76.89
73.07
58.18
PBIDT
-8.07
-25.49
-9.72
5.69
Interest
0.57
2
2.25
2.36
PBDT
-8.64
-27.49
-11.98
3.33
Depreciation
1.32
6.59
5.4
5.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-7.32
-4
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.99
-26.76
-13.38
-2.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
-10.15
-0.79
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.99
-16.6
-12.58
-2.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.99
-16.96
-12.58
-2.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.9
-6.72
-5.09
-0.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.25
24.7
24.7
24.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.06
-50.46
-15.52
9.08
PBDTM(%)
-13.98
-54.42
-19.13
5.31
PATM(%)
-16.17
-52.97
-21.36
-3.32
