iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brooks Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

171.34
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Brooks Lab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Appointment Ms Krutika Mohan Rane as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef from 26 Dec 2024
Board Meeting11 Dec 20247 Dec 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising through preferential issue of equity shares Board of Directors approved as follow - 1) FUND RAISE OF UPTO RS. 75.00 CRORES THROUGH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS 2) FORMATION OF FUND RAISING COMMITTEE (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024)
Board Meeting9 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Appointment of Additional Independent Director(s).
Board Meeting18 May 202412 May 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome For Submission of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising through Rights issue. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/01/2024 Stands Cancelled. Further to our letter dated January 16, 2024, intimating the exchange about the Board Meeting to be held on January 24, 2024, we further wish to inform that the agenda items are amended as below: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Issue Of Warrants & Preferential Issue of shares & Rights Issue (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 17/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

Brooks Lab.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brooks Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.