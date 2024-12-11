Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Appointment Ms Krutika Mohan Rane as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef from 26 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising through preferential issue of equity shares Board of Directors approved as follow - 1) FUND RAISE OF UPTO RS. 75.00 CRORES THROUGH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS 2) FORMATION OF FUND RAISING COMMITTEE (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Appointment of Additional Independent Director(s).

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 12 May 2024

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome For Submission of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024

BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024