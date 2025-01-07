Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11 January 2025 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means at 11:30 AM Update and additional information through Corrigendum to the EOGM Notice dated 17th December 2024, which was circulated to the shareholders on 19th December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025) Proceedings of the EOGM held on Saturday, 11th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR), 2015 of EOGM of the Company was held on 11th January 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)