|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2024
|11 Jan 2025
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11 January 2025 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means at 11:30 AM Update and additional information through Corrigendum to the EOGM Notice dated 17th December 2024, which was circulated to the shareholders on 19th December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025) Proceedings of the EOGM held on Saturday, 11th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR), 2015 of EOGM of the Company was held on 11th January 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.