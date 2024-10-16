1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED have fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED (531595) RECORD DATE 05/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/03/2024 DR-731/2023-2024