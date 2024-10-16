iifl-logo-icon 1
Capri Global Capital Ltd Split

180
(-0.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Capri Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split27 Jan 20245 Mar 20245 Mar 202421
Outcome of the Board Meeting - Stock Split Intimation of Record Date for Sub- Division / Split of Equity shares and Issue of Bonus Equity shares pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED have fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED (531595) RECORD DATE 05/03/2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Sub-Division from Date & Sett. No. 05/03/2024 DR-731/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.02.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. March 05, 2024. Symbol CGCL Company Name Capri Global Capital Limited New ISIN INE180C01042 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 2/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., March 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 29.02.2024)

Capri Global: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

