|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.5
|10
|Final
|To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor for the period and others
