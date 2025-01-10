CHL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
143.04
121.45
102.72
100.43
Net Worth
154
132.41
113.68
111.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.8
1.4
1.76
2.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.89
6.66
6.55
6.48
Total Liabilities
161.69
140.47
121.99
120.09
Fixed Assets
62.89
55.7
55.21
55.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.4
70.88
70.62
70.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.99
-1.42
-5.74
-7.52
Inventories
4.23
4.35
3.63
3.2
Inventory Days
35.91
72.27
Sundry Debtors
4.35
4
1.35
1.4
Debtor Days
13.35
31.61
Other Current Assets
17.81
4.97
7.39
9.46
Sundry Creditors
-3.41
-3.59
-2.68
-2.11
Creditor Days
26.51
47.65
Other Current Liabilities
-12.99
-11.15
-15.43
-19.47
Cash
17.42
15.31
1.9
1.14
Total Assets
161.7
140.47
121.99
120.07
