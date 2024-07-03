Summary

CHL Ltd was originally incorporated as Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 1979. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Cosmopolitan Hotels Ltd dated April 29, 1982 and again was renamed to CHL Ltd vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 1997. The New Delhi based CHL Ltd., formerly known as Cosmopolitan Hotels has been in the hotel business for over a decade. It has a tie-up with the sofitel chain of hotels. The Company is presently operating a Five Star Deluxe Hotel since 1982, presently named as Hotel The Suryaa in New Delhi. Hotel The Suryaa, a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by CHL Limited is located at New Friends Colony in South Delhi, at a distance of 20 minutes drive from Connaught Place and 40 minutes drive from the domestic airport. Hotel figures out as a prominent landmark Hotel with a new and fresh look up of the Hotel among the Star Hotels in Delhi. It has 160 Deluxe Rooms, 70 Club Room, 6 Deluxe Suite, 3 Luxury Suite, and 5 Disable Rooms. It offers international, contemporary and casual food with quality and style. During 1994-95, the company renovated two floors and evolved a marketing strategy to achieve maximum occupancy and average room rate.Hotel Crowne Plaza Surya(CPS), a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by the company, is located at New Fr

