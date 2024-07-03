SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹44.17
Prev. Close₹45.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹45.49
Day's Low₹43.1
52 Week's High₹55.5
52 Week's Low₹29.4
Book Value₹29.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)241.2
P/E10.53
EPS4.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
143.04
121.45
102.72
100.43
Net Worth
154
132.41
113.68
111.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.89
16.16
60.25
63.61
yoy growth (%)
128.26
-73.17
-5.28
-0.39
Raw materials
-3.22
-1.44
-4.9
-4.71
As % of sales
8.73
8.96
8.14
7.4
Employee costs
-12.76
-8.92
-20.54
-18.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.33
-6.87
4.75
13.22
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.38
-2.73
-2.18
Tax paid
-0.45
0.52
-1.88
-5.03
Working capital
4.36
-6.23
-10.04
-1.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
128.26
-73.17
-5.28
-0.39
Op profit growth
-245.81
-135.15
-47.03
10.98
EBIT growth
-177.29
-169.2
-55.79
11.11
Net profit growth
-129.59
-324.33
-65.01
18.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
125.84
113.74
55.44
17.26
78.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
125.84
113.74
55.44
17.26
78.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
7.97
Other Income
28.17
8.54
8.38
6.69
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Subhash Ghai
Chairman & Managing Director
Luv Malhotra
Executive Director
Gagan Malhotra
Independent Director
Lalit Bhasin
Independent Director
YASH KUMAR SEHGAL
Independent Director
Kajal Malhotra
Independent Director
Alkesh Tacker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Kumar
Independent Director
Rakesh Mathur
Independent Director
Ashish Kapur
Summary
CHL Ltd was originally incorporated as Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 1979. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Cosmopolitan Hotels Ltd dated April 29, 1982 and again was renamed to CHL Ltd vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 1997. The New Delhi based CHL Ltd., formerly known as Cosmopolitan Hotels has been in the hotel business for over a decade. It has a tie-up with the sofitel chain of hotels. The Company is presently operating a Five Star Deluxe Hotel since 1982, presently named as Hotel The Suryaa in New Delhi. Hotel The Suryaa, a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by CHL Limited is located at New Friends Colony in South Delhi, at a distance of 20 minutes drive from Connaught Place and 40 minutes drive from the domestic airport. Hotel figures out as a prominent landmark Hotel with a new and fresh look up of the Hotel among the Star Hotels in Delhi. It has 160 Deluxe Rooms, 70 Club Room, 6 Deluxe Suite, 3 Luxury Suite, and 5 Disable Rooms. It offers international, contemporary and casual food with quality and style. During 1994-95, the company renovated two floors and evolved a marketing strategy to achieve maximum occupancy and average room rate.Hotel Crowne Plaza Surya(CPS), a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by the company, is located at New Fr
The CHL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CHL Ltd is ₹241.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CHL Ltd is 10.53 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CHL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CHL Ltd is ₹29.4 and ₹55.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CHL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.53%, 3 Years at 51.86%, 1 Year at 6.07%, 6 Month at 28.77%, 3 Month at 26.96% and 1 Month at 12.87%.
