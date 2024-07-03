iifl-logo-icon 1
CHL Ltd Share Price

44
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.17
  • Day's High45.49
  • 52 Wk High55.5
  • Prev. Close45.07
  • Day's Low43.1
  • 52 Wk Low 29.4
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E10.53
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value29.97
  • EPS4.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)241.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CHL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

44.17

Prev. Close

45.07

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

45.49

Day's Low

43.1

52 Week's High

55.5

52 Week's Low

29.4

Book Value

29.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

241.2

P/E

10.53

EPS

4.28

Divi. Yield

0

CHL Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

CHL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

CHL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.49%

Foreign: 64.48%

Indian: 8.35%

Non-Promoter- 27.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CHL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

143.04

121.45

102.72

100.43

Net Worth

154

132.41

113.68

111.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

36.89

16.16

60.25

63.61

yoy growth (%)

128.26

-73.17

-5.28

-0.39

Raw materials

-3.22

-1.44

-4.9

-4.71

As % of sales

8.73

8.96

8.14

7.4

Employee costs

-12.76

-8.92

-20.54

-18.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.33

-6.87

4.75

13.22

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.38

-2.73

-2.18

Tax paid

-0.45

0.52

-1.88

-5.03

Working capital

4.36

-6.23

-10.04

-1.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

128.26

-73.17

-5.28

-0.39

Op profit growth

-245.81

-135.15

-47.03

10.98

EBIT growth

-177.29

-169.2

-55.79

11.11

Net profit growth

-129.59

-324.33

-65.01

18.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

125.84

113.74

55.44

17.26

78.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

125.84

113.74

55.44

17.26

78.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

7.97

Other Income

28.17

8.54

8.38

6.69

0

CHL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CHL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Subhash Ghai

Chairman & Managing Director

Luv Malhotra

Executive Director

Gagan Malhotra

Independent Director

Lalit Bhasin

Independent Director

YASH KUMAR SEHGAL

Independent Director

Kajal Malhotra

Independent Director

Alkesh Tacker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Kumar

Independent Director

Rakesh Mathur

Independent Director

Ashish Kapur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CHL Ltd

Summary

CHL Ltd was originally incorporated as Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 1979. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cosmopolitan Builders and Hoteliers Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Cosmopolitan Hotels Ltd dated April 29, 1982 and again was renamed to CHL Ltd vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 1997. The New Delhi based CHL Ltd., formerly known as Cosmopolitan Hotels has been in the hotel business for over a decade. It has a tie-up with the sofitel chain of hotels. The Company is presently operating a Five Star Deluxe Hotel since 1982, presently named as Hotel The Suryaa in New Delhi. Hotel The Suryaa, a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by CHL Limited is located at New Friends Colony in South Delhi, at a distance of 20 minutes drive from Connaught Place and 40 minutes drive from the domestic airport. Hotel figures out as a prominent landmark Hotel with a new and fresh look up of the Hotel among the Star Hotels in Delhi. It has 160 Deluxe Rooms, 70 Club Room, 6 Deluxe Suite, 3 Luxury Suite, and 5 Disable Rooms. It offers international, contemporary and casual food with quality and style. During 1994-95, the company renovated two floors and evolved a marketing strategy to achieve maximum occupancy and average room rate.Hotel Crowne Plaza Surya(CPS), a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel owned by the company, is located at New Fr
Company FAQs

What is the CHL Ltd share price today?

The CHL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44 today.

What is the Market Cap of CHL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CHL Ltd is ₹241.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CHL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CHL Ltd is 10.53 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CHL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CHL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CHL Ltd is ₹29.4 and ₹55.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CHL Ltd?

CHL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.53%, 3 Years at 51.86%, 1 Year at 6.07%, 6 Month at 28.77%, 3 Month at 26.96% and 1 Month at 12.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CHL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CHL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.16 %

