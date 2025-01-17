iifl-logo-icon 1
CHL Ltd Key Ratios

38.61
(-2.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

167.46

-73

-0.09

2.84

Op profit growth

-476.14

-132.13

-39.74

26.68

EBIT growth

-90.71

139.4

3,687.09

-93.48

Net profit growth

-61.03

-23.04

32.67

-12.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.58

-13.92

11.7

19.4

EBIT margin

-2.82

-81.45

-9.18

-0.24

Net profit margin

-13.24

-90.9

-31.89

-24.01

RoCE

-0.79

-7.95

-2.77

-0.06

RoNW

2.99

15.6

-159.81

-14.52

RoA

-0.92

-2.21

-2.41

-1.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.71

-5.61

-5.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.32

-6.85

-8.4

-7.01

Book value per share

-16.14

-8.99

-3.38

4.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.77

-1.14

-1.08

0

P/CEPS

-3.61

-0.93

-0.64

-1.99

P/B

-0.96

-0.71

-1.6

2.82

EV/EBIDTA

24.3

-99.75

22.87

17.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.18

-1.69

7.35

32.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.23

52.01

22.41

23.83

Inventory days

40.12

116.25

32.78

32.39

Creditor days

-30.52

-59.47

-33.22

-47.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.13

1.55

0.44

0.01

Net debt / equity

-2.79

-4.53

-11.48

8.63

Net debt / op. profit

20.24

-68.9

21.13

14.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.29

-9.33

-8.51

-8.16

Employee costs

-29.38

-44.5

-34.27

-33.21

Other costs

-42.73

-60.09

-45.5

-39.21

