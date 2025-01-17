Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
167.46
-73
-0.09
2.84
Op profit growth
-476.14
-132.13
-39.74
26.68
EBIT growth
-90.71
139.4
3,687.09
-93.48
Net profit growth
-61.03
-23.04
32.67
-12.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.58
-13.92
11.7
19.4
EBIT margin
-2.82
-81.45
-9.18
-0.24
Net profit margin
-13.24
-90.9
-31.89
-24.01
RoCE
-0.79
-7.95
-2.77
-0.06
RoNW
2.99
15.6
-159.81
-14.52
RoA
-0.92
-2.21
-2.41
-1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.71
-5.61
-5.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.32
-6.85
-8.4
-7.01
Book value per share
-16.14
-8.99
-3.38
4.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.77
-1.14
-1.08
0
P/CEPS
-3.61
-0.93
-0.64
-1.99
P/B
-0.96
-0.71
-1.6
2.82
EV/EBIDTA
24.3
-99.75
22.87
17.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.18
-1.69
7.35
32.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.23
52.01
22.41
23.83
Inventory days
40.12
116.25
32.78
32.39
Creditor days
-30.52
-59.47
-33.22
-47.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.13
1.55
0.44
0.01
Net debt / equity
-2.79
-4.53
-11.48
8.63
Net debt / op. profit
20.24
-68.9
21.13
14.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.29
-9.33
-8.51
-8.16
Employee costs
-29.38
-44.5
-34.27
-33.21
Other costs
-42.73
-60.09
-45.5
-39.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.