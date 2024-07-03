CHL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
93.88
84.51
41.51
8.38
61.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.88
84.51
41.51
8.38
61.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.51
6.34
5.35
4.38
5.86
Total Income
101.38
90.85
46.86
12.76
66.92
Total Expenditure
69.38
63.08
36.16
17.69
58.41
PBIDT
32.01
27.77
10.71
-4.93
8.5
Interest
19.7
15.34
9.12
9.13
13.7
PBDT
12.31
12.42
1.58
-14.06
-5.19
Depreciation
13.9
11.34
12.33
13.4
12.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.99
2.8
0.15
0
0.82
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.59
-1.71
-10.87
-27.46
-18.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.59
-1.71
-10.87
-27.46
-18.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.59
-1.71
-10.87
-27.46
-18.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.7
-7.17
-1.98
-5.01
-3.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.09
32.86
25.8
-58.83
13.92
PBDTM(%)
13.11
14.69
3.8
-167.78
-8.49
PATM(%)
-7.01
-2.02
-26.18
-327.68
-30.31
