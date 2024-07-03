iifl-logo-icon 1
CHL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

44.1
(4.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

93.88

84.51

41.51

8.38

61.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.88

84.51

41.51

8.38

61.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.51

6.34

5.35

4.38

5.86

Total Income

101.38

90.85

46.86

12.76

66.92

Total Expenditure

69.38

63.08

36.16

17.69

58.41

PBIDT

32.01

27.77

10.71

-4.93

8.5

Interest

19.7

15.34

9.12

9.13

13.7

PBDT

12.31

12.42

1.58

-14.06

-5.19

Depreciation

13.9

11.34

12.33

13.4

12.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.99

2.8

0.15

0

0.82

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.59

-1.71

-10.87

-27.46

-18.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.59

-1.71

-10.87

-27.46

-18.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.59

-1.71

-10.87

-27.46

-18.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.7

-7.17

-1.98

-5.01

-3.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.09

32.86

25.8

-58.83

13.92

PBDTM(%)

13.11

14.69

3.8

-167.78

-8.49

PATM(%)

-7.01

-2.02

-26.18

-327.68

-30.31

