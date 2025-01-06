CHL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.33
-6.87
4.75
13.22
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.38
-2.73
-2.18
Tax paid
-0.45
0.52
-1.88
-5.03
Working capital
4.36
-6.23
-10.04
-1.81
Other operating items
Operating
4.05
-14.95
-9.9
4.19
Capital expenditure
-0.57
-0.1
-6.59
0.67
Free cash flow
3.47
-15.06
-16.49
4.86
Equity raised
201.24
213.67
198.8
172.94
Investing
0.03
0.04
-0.71
0.38
Financing
0.14
1.22
13.63
41.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
204.89
199.86
195.22
219.79
