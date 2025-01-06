iifl-logo-icon 1
CHL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.85
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.33

-6.87

4.75

13.22

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.38

-2.73

-2.18

Tax paid

-0.45

0.52

-1.88

-5.03

Working capital

4.36

-6.23

-10.04

-1.81

Other operating items

Operating

4.05

-14.95

-9.9

4.19

Capital expenditure

-0.57

-0.1

-6.59

0.67

Free cash flow

3.47

-15.06

-16.49

4.86

Equity raised

201.24

213.67

198.8

172.94

Investing

0.03

0.04

-0.71

0.38

Financing

0.14

1.22

13.63

41.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

204.89

199.86

195.22

219.79

