Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.89
16.16
60.25
63.61
yoy growth (%)
128.26
-73.17
-5.28
-0.39
Raw materials
-3.22
-1.44
-4.9
-4.71
As % of sales
8.73
8.96
8.14
7.4
Employee costs
-12.76
-8.92
-20.54
-18.35
As % of sales
34.6
55.23
34.09
28.85
Other costs
-15.93
-9.18
-25.12
-22.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.2
56.85
41.69
35
Operating profit
4.96
-3.4
9.67
18.27
OPM
13.44
-21.05
16.06
28.72
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.38
-2.73
-2.18
Interest expense
-1.63
-1.73
-2.67
-3.58
Other income
1.19
0.64
0.48
0.72
Profit before tax
2.33
-6.87
4.75
13.22
Taxes
-0.45
0.52
-1.88
-5.03
Tax rate
-19.61
-7.69
-39.68
-38.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.87
-6.34
2.86
8.18
Exceptional items
0.02
-0.08
0
0
Net profit
1.9
-6.42
2.86
8.18
yoy growth (%)
-129.59
-324.33
-65.01
18.55
NPM
5.15
-39.77
4.75
12.87
