CHL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.8
(-0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:23:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

36.89

16.16

60.25

63.61

yoy growth (%)

128.26

-73.17

-5.28

-0.39

Raw materials

-3.22

-1.44

-4.9

-4.71

As % of sales

8.73

8.96

8.14

7.4

Employee costs

-12.76

-8.92

-20.54

-18.35

As % of sales

34.6

55.23

34.09

28.85

Other costs

-15.93

-9.18

-25.12

-22.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.2

56.85

41.69

35

Operating profit

4.96

-3.4

9.67

18.27

OPM

13.44

-21.05

16.06

28.72

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.38

-2.73

-2.18

Interest expense

-1.63

-1.73

-2.67

-3.58

Other income

1.19

0.64

0.48

0.72

Profit before tax

2.33

-6.87

4.75

13.22

Taxes

-0.45

0.52

-1.88

-5.03

Tax rate

-19.61

-7.69

-39.68

-38.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.87

-6.34

2.86

8.18

Exceptional items

0.02

-0.08

0

0

Net profit

1.9

-6.42

2.86

8.18

yoy growth (%)

-129.59

-324.33

-65.01

18.55

NPM

5.15

-39.77

4.75

12.87

