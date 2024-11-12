Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

CHL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CHL Limited will be held on Tuesday the 12th November 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at Hotel The Suryaa New Friends Colony New Delhi 110 025 to inter alia (a) Consideration and election/selection of Chairman of the Board Meeting. (b) Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30.09.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., 12th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved as under:- (a) Mr. Luv Malhotra, Managing Director of the Company is selected as the Chairman of this Board Meeting. (b) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are being filed. (c) The Board Meeting commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

CHL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CHL Limited will be held on Friday the 27th September 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at Hotel The Suryaa New Friends Colony New Delhi 110 025 to inter alia (a) Reconstitution of Committees of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., 27th September, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved as under:- (a) Mr. Luv Malhotra, Managing Director of the Company is selected as the Chairman of this Board Meeting. (b) Reconstitution of the Committees of the Company. (c) The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:50 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

CHL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CHL Limited will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at Hotel The Suryaa New Friends Colony New Delhi 110 025 to inter alia (a) Consideration and election/selection of Chairman of the Board Meeting. (b) Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (c) Consideration and approval of the Annual Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (d) Reappointment of Statutory Auditor. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., 13th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved as under:- (a) Mr. Luv Malhotra, Managing Director of the Company is selected as the Chairman of this Board Meeting and also he will chair the 45th AGM. (b) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are being filed. (c) Annual Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (d) Reappointment of Statutory Auditor. (e) Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Mathur (DIN:02285801) as Additional Director of the company. (f) The Board Meeting commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:35 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

CHL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CHL Limited will be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at Hotel The Suryaa New Friends Colony New Delhi 110 025 to inter alia (a) Consideration and election/selection of Chairman of the Board Meeting. (b) Consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved as under:- (a) Mr. Luv Malhotra, Managing Director of the Company is selected as the Chairman of this Board Meeting. (b) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 together with Auditors Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are being filed. (c) The Board Meeting commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 which has been taken on record in the Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 along with Auditor Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) with declaration in respect of unmodified opinion(s) and Cash Flow Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) pursuant to the Listing Regulations. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024