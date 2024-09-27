|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 We are hereby submitting the summary or proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company held on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. and which concluded at 12:50 P.M. through Video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Th consolidated Report of Scrutinizer along with declaration of Results of Remote E-voting of 45th Annual General Meeting of CHL Limited held on 27th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting of CHL Limited held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
