City Online Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.51
-5.32
-5.66
-5.05
Net Worth
-0.35
-0.16
-0.5
0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
1.37
1.52
1.56
2.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.02
1.36
1.06
2.35
Fixed Assets
1.63
1.96
2.27
2.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.92
1.24
1.24
1.02
Networking Capital
-3.09
-3.34
-3.71
-2.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.22
2.27
1.96
2.23
Debtor Days
98.17
Other Current Assets
1.34
1.23
1.66
1.4
Sundry Creditors
-2.66
-2.98
-3.95
-3.4
Creditor Days
149.68
Other Current Liabilities
-2.99
-3.86
-3.38
-2.89
Cash
1.53
1.48
1.22
1.23
Total Assets
1.02
1.37
1.07
2.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.