City Online Services Ltd Balance Sheet

7.04
(4.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.51

-5.32

-5.66

-5.05

Net Worth

-0.35

-0.16

-0.5

0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

1.37

1.52

1.56

2.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.02

1.36

1.06

2.35

Fixed Assets

1.63

1.96

2.27

2.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.92

1.24

1.24

1.02

Networking Capital

-3.09

-3.34

-3.71

-2.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.22

2.27

1.96

2.23

Debtor Days

98.17

Other Current Assets

1.34

1.23

1.66

1.4

Sundry Creditors

-2.66

-2.98

-3.95

-3.4

Creditor Days

149.68

Other Current Liabilities

-2.99

-3.86

-3.38

-2.89

Cash

1.53

1.48

1.22

1.23

Total Assets

1.02

1.37

1.07

2.35

