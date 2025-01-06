City Online Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.11
-2.06
-0.33
0.17
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.32
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.41
0.94
-0.15
0.02
Working capital
-2.27
-1.21
-0.77
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-4.32
-2.74
-1.59
-0.27
Capital expenditure
1.51
0.61
0.21
0.05
Free cash flow
-2.81
-2.12
-1.38
-0.22
Equity raised
-7.92
-4.92
-3.06
-4.1
Investing
0
-0.13
0.03
0.06
Financing
0.74
3.02
2.17
-0.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.99
-4.16
-2.24
-4.71
