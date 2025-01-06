iifl-logo-icon 1
City Online Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.34
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

City Online Services Ltd

City Online Ser. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.11

-2.06

-0.33

0.17

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.32

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.41

0.94

-0.15

0.02

Working capital

-2.27

-1.21

-0.77

-0.25

Other operating items

Operating

-4.32

-2.74

-1.59

-0.27

Capital expenditure

1.51

0.61

0.21

0.05

Free cash flow

-2.81

-2.12

-1.38

-0.22

Equity raised

-7.92

-4.92

-3.06

-4.1

Investing

0

-0.13

0.03

0.06

Financing

0.74

3.02

2.17

-0.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.99

-4.16

-2.24

-4.71

