Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹7.34
Prev. Close₹7.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹7.34
Day's Low₹7.34
52 Week's High₹11.05
52 Week's Low₹3.22
Book Value₹-0.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.79
P/E11.7
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.51
-5.32
-5.66
-5.05
Net Worth
-0.35
-0.16
-0.5
0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.29
11.6
16.31
17.6
yoy growth (%)
-28.54
-28.89
-7.31
33.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.76
-2.01
-1.41
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.11
-2.06
-0.33
0.17
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.32
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.41
0.94
-0.15
0.02
Working capital
-2.27
-1.21
-0.77
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.54
-28.89
-7.31
33.38
Op profit growth
-13.7
5,615.04
-105.85
62.94
EBIT growth
-60.48
3,472.73
-114.65
-712.81
Net profit growth
37.72
124.99
-349.92
-137.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
9.29
8.52
11.53
13.57
16.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.29
8.52
11.53
13.57
16.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.13
0.7
0.96
0.5
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,599.3
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,493.95
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,737.1
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.39
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
N Pradhan Thomas
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghava Rao Suryadevara
Whole-time Director
Krishna Mohan Ramineni
Independent Director
Satyanarayana Vasireddy
Independent Director
Nageswara Rao Mandavilli
Director
Suryadevara Nagadurga
Whole-time Director
Chava Harinath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPIKA VAID
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by City Online Services Ltd
Summary
City Online Services (COSL) was incorporated in Jul.99. Prior to commencement of commercial operations, the company undertook massive environment-stimulation excercise, putting all its technological muscle on the rack in real time conditions. For this, it distributed trial CDs to the target client base in Hyderabad and Vijaywada who in turn have become the subscribers. It has achieved a subscirber base of 2100 dial-up internet users and also provided web hosting services for a few reputed software companies.The Company was started with an objective of creating an independent, versatile Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Andhra Pradesh with Category B license. The company sarted with an overall focus on providing Internet Access to dialup subscribers, providing leased lines, web designing and hosting.The company is engaged in the business of providing internet and intranet services, data center solutions, custom Wi-Fi solutions andmanaged services. Apart from its dialup connections, the Company is offering other value added services like synchronized leased lines, web server designing, web server hosting and maintenance.COSL has completed the survey for internet via cable and plans to start offering internet through this route shortly. The company has also identified places in Vizag and Tirupathi to start the Points of Presence (POP) and providing the internet access through dial up connectivity.It has been granted license to establish, maintain and operate internet service in
Read More
The City Online Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Online Services Ltd is ₹3.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of City Online Services Ltd is 11.7 and -14.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Online Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Online Services Ltd is ₹3.22 and ₹11.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
City Online Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 10.64%, 1 Year at 81.65%, 6 Month at 16.97%, 3 Month at 28.67% and 1 Month at 13.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.