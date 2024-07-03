Summary

City Online Services (COSL) was incorporated in Jul.99. Prior to commencement of commercial operations, the company undertook massive environment-stimulation excercise, putting all its technological muscle on the rack in real time conditions. For this, it distributed trial CDs to the target client base in Hyderabad and Vijaywada who in turn have become the subscribers. It has achieved a subscirber base of 2100 dial-up internet users and also provided web hosting services for a few reputed software companies.The Company was started with an objective of creating an independent, versatile Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Andhra Pradesh with Category B license. The company sarted with an overall focus on providing Internet Access to dialup subscribers, providing leased lines, web designing and hosting.The company is engaged in the business of providing internet and intranet services, data center solutions, custom Wi-Fi solutions andmanaged services. Apart from its dialup connections, the Company is offering other value added services like synchronized leased lines, web server designing, web server hosting and maintenance.COSL has completed the survey for internet via cable and plans to start offering internet through this route shortly. The company has also identified places in Vizag and Tirupathi to start the Points of Presence (POP) and providing the internet access through dial up connectivity.It has been granted license to establish, maintain and operate internet service in

