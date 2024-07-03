iifl-logo-icon 1
City Online Services Ltd Share Price

7.34
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.34
  • Day's High7.34
  • 52 Wk High11.05
  • Prev. Close7.72
  • Day's Low7.34
  • 52 Wk Low 3.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E11.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.54
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

City Online Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

City Online Services Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

City Online Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

City Online Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.74%

Non-Promoter- 3.88%

Institutions: 3.87%

Non-Institutions: 81.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

City Online Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.51

-5.32

-5.66

-5.05

Net Worth

-0.35

-0.16

-0.5

0.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.29

11.6

16.31

17.6

yoy growth (%)

-28.54

-28.89

-7.31

33.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.76

-2.01

-1.41

-1.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.11

-2.06

-0.33

0.17

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.32

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.41

0.94

-0.15

0.02

Working capital

-2.27

-1.21

-0.77

-0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.54

-28.89

-7.31

33.38

Op profit growth

-13.7

5,615.04

-105.85

62.94

EBIT growth

-60.48

3,472.73

-114.65

-712.81

Net profit growth

37.72

124.99

-349.92

-137.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

9.29

8.52

11.53

13.57

16.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.29

8.52

11.53

13.57

16.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.13

0.7

0.96

0.5

0.32

City Online Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,599.3

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,493.95

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,737.1

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.39

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT City Online Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

N Pradhan Thomas

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghava Rao Suryadevara

Whole-time Director

Krishna Mohan Ramineni

Independent Director

Satyanarayana Vasireddy

Independent Director

Nageswara Rao Mandavilli

Director

Suryadevara Nagadurga

Whole-time Director

Chava Harinath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPIKA VAID

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by City Online Services Ltd

Summary

City Online Services (COSL) was incorporated in Jul.99. Prior to commencement of commercial operations, the company undertook massive environment-stimulation excercise, putting all its technological muscle on the rack in real time conditions. For this, it distributed trial CDs to the target client base in Hyderabad and Vijaywada who in turn have become the subscribers. It has achieved a subscirber base of 2100 dial-up internet users and also provided web hosting services for a few reputed software companies.The Company was started with an objective of creating an independent, versatile Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Andhra Pradesh with Category B license. The company sarted with an overall focus on providing Internet Access to dialup subscribers, providing leased lines, web designing and hosting.The company is engaged in the business of providing internet and intranet services, data center solutions, custom Wi-Fi solutions andmanaged services. Apart from its dialup connections, the Company is offering other value added services like synchronized leased lines, web server designing, web server hosting and maintenance.COSL has completed the survey for internet via cable and plans to start offering internet through this route shortly. The company has also identified places in Vizag and Tirupathi to start the Points of Presence (POP) and providing the internet access through dial up connectivity.It has been granted license to establish, maintain and operate internet service in
Company FAQs

What is the City Online Services Ltd share price today?

The City Online Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of City Online Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Online Services Ltd is ₹3.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of City Online Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of City Online Services Ltd is 11.7 and -14.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of City Online Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Online Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Online Services Ltd is ₹3.22 and ₹11.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of City Online Services Ltd?

City Online Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 10.64%, 1 Year at 81.65%, 6 Month at 16.97%, 3 Month at 28.67% and 1 Month at 13.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of City Online Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of City Online Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.75 %
Institutions - 3.87 %
Public - 81.38 %

