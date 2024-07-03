iifl-logo-icon 1
City Online Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.06
(-4.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

6.98

5.62

9.69

7.54

13.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.98

5.62

9.69

7.54

13.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.97

1.27

0.14

0.2

0.1

Total Income

7.95

6.89

9.83

7.74

13.17

Total Expenditure

8.75

7.05

9.26

7.27

12.57

PBIDT

-0.8

-0.16

0.57

0.46

0.6

Interest

0.12

0.34

0.15

0.06

0.2

PBDT

-0.91

-0.5

0.42

0.4

0.4

Depreciation

0.51

0.46

0.37

0.2

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.09

0.13

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.51

-1.09

0.05

0.21

0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.51

-1.09

0.05

0.21

0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.51

-1.09

0.05

0.21

0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.93

-2.11

0.09

0.45

0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.46

-2.84

5.88

6.1

4.59

PBDTM(%)

-13.03

-8.89

4.33

5.3

3.06

PATM(%)

-21.63

-19.39

0.51

2.78

1.14

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

