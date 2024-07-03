City Online Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
6.98
5.62
9.69
7.54
13.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.98
5.62
9.69
7.54
13.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.97
1.27
0.14
0.2
0.1
Total Income
7.95
6.89
9.83
7.74
13.17
Total Expenditure
8.75
7.05
9.26
7.27
12.57
PBIDT
-0.8
-0.16
0.57
0.46
0.6
Interest
0.12
0.34
0.15
0.06
0.2
PBDT
-0.91
-0.5
0.42
0.4
0.4
Depreciation
0.51
0.46
0.37
0.2
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.09
0.13
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.51
-1.09
0.05
0.21
0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.51
-1.09
0.05
0.21
0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.51
-1.09
0.05
0.21
0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.93
-2.11
0.09
0.45
0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.46
-2.84
5.88
6.1
4.59
PBDTM(%)
-13.03
-8.89
4.33
5.3
3.06
PATM(%)
-21.63
-19.39
0.51
2.78
1.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.