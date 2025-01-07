iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

City Online Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.42
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.29

11.6

16.31

17.6

yoy growth (%)

-28.54

-28.89

-7.31

33.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.76

-2.01

-1.41

-1.4

As % of sales

21.29

17.33

8.69

7.95

Other costs

-7.79

-11.06

-14.92

-15.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.99

95.32

91.46

89.54

Operating profit

-1.26

-1.46

-0.02

0.43

OPM

-15.28

-12.65

-0.15

2.49

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.32

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.38

-0.2

-0.28

-0.17

Other income

1.04

0.02

0.29

0.14

Profit before tax

-1.11

-2.06

-0.33

0.17

Taxes

-0.41

0.94

-0.15

0.02

Tax rate

37.31

-45.96

46.86

12.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.53

-1.11

-0.49

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.53

-1.11

-0.49

0.19

yoy growth (%)

37.72

124.99

-349.92

-137.93

NPM

-18.53

-9.61

-3.03

1.12

City Online Ser. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.