|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.29
11.6
16.31
17.6
yoy growth (%)
-28.54
-28.89
-7.31
33.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.76
-2.01
-1.41
-1.4
As % of sales
21.29
17.33
8.69
7.95
Other costs
-7.79
-11.06
-14.92
-15.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.99
95.32
91.46
89.54
Operating profit
-1.26
-1.46
-0.02
0.43
OPM
-15.28
-12.65
-0.15
2.49
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.32
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.38
-0.2
-0.28
-0.17
Other income
1.04
0.02
0.29
0.14
Profit before tax
-1.11
-2.06
-0.33
0.17
Taxes
-0.41
0.94
-0.15
0.02
Tax rate
37.31
-45.96
46.86
12.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.53
-1.11
-0.49
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.53
-1.11
-0.49
0.19
yoy growth (%)
37.72
124.99
-349.92
-137.93
NPM
-18.53
-9.61
-3.03
1.12
