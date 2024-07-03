iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

City Online Services Ltd Quarterly Results

7.43
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

2.21

2.55

2.22

2.45

2.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.21

2.55

2.22

2.45

2.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.25

0.24

0.07

0.15

Total Income

2.73

2.8

2.47

2.52

2.63

Total Expenditure

2.13

2.99

1.94

3.51

2.37

PBIDT

0.6

-0.19

0.53

-0.99

0.26

Interest

0.04

0.04

0.57

0.04

0.04

PBDT

0.56

-0.23

-0.04

-1.03

0.22

Depreciation

0.07

0.15

0.14

0.16

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0

0

-0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.11

0

0.01

-0.01

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

0.29

-0.37

-0.19

-1.18

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.29

-0.37

-0.19

-1.18

-0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.29

-0.37

-0.19

-1.18

-0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.56

-0.73

-0.37

-2.28

-0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.14

-7.45

23.87

-40.4

10.48

PBDTM(%)

25.33

-9.01

-1.8

-42.04

8.87

PATM(%)

13.12

-14.5

-8.55

-48.16

-2.41

City Online Ser.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.