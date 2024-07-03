City Online Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
2.21
2.55
2.22
2.45
2.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.21
2.55
2.22
2.45
2.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.25
0.24
0.07
0.15
Total Income
2.73
2.8
2.47
2.52
2.63
Total Expenditure
2.13
2.99
1.94
3.51
2.37
PBIDT
0.6
-0.19
0.53
-0.99
0.26
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.57
0.04
0.04
PBDT
0.56
-0.23
-0.04
-1.03
0.22
Depreciation
0.07
0.15
0.14
0.16
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0
0
-0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.11
0
0.01
-0.01
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
0.29
-0.37
-0.19
-1.18
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.29
-0.37
-0.19
-1.18
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.29
-0.37
-0.19
-1.18
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.56
-0.73
-0.37
-2.28
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.14
-7.45
23.87
-40.4
10.48
PBDTM(%)
25.33
-9.01
-1.8
-42.04
8.87
PATM(%)
13.12
-14.5
-8.55
-48.16
-2.41
