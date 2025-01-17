iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

City Online Services Ltd Key Ratios

7.35
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.1

-30.38

-10.81

36.06

Op profit growth

-9.14

373.68

-226.86

25.36

EBIT growth

-28.96

424.78

-266.34

-456.45

Net profit growth

103.02

33.12

-1,869

-108.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-16.22

-13.19

-1.93

1.36

EBIT margin

-14.91

-15.51

-2.05

1.1

Net profit margin

-24.94

-9.07

-4.74

0.23

RoCE

-40.19

-47.62

-7.15

3.92

RoNW

-126.45

-12.16

-5.55

0.31

RoA

-16.78

-6.94

-4.11

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.11

-1.87

0

0.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.24

-2.9

-2.18

-0.35

Book value per share

-0.71

2.34

5.98

7.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.47

0

53.12

P/CEPS

-0.37

-2.58

-12.1

P/B

-2.73

0.94

0.55

EV/EBIDTA

-4.53

757.84

6.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

28.36

-47.46

25.14

103.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

123.63

142.51

104.17

67.15

Inventory days

23.78

40.06

35.27

33.91

Creditor days

-129.97

-132.89

-104.68

-56.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.3

8.77

1.18

-1.11

Net debt / equity

-5.64

0.74

-0.12

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

-1.51

-0.59

1.18

2.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.9

-4.66

Employee costs

-20.96

-17.45

-9.35

-8.25

Other costs

-95.26

-95.74

-91.67

-85.72

City Online Ser. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR City Online Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.