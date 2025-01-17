Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.1
-30.38
-10.81
36.06
Op profit growth
-9.14
373.68
-226.86
25.36
EBIT growth
-28.96
424.78
-266.34
-456.45
Net profit growth
103.02
33.12
-1,869
-108.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-16.22
-13.19
-1.93
1.36
EBIT margin
-14.91
-15.51
-2.05
1.1
Net profit margin
-24.94
-9.07
-4.74
0.23
RoCE
-40.19
-47.62
-7.15
3.92
RoNW
-126.45
-12.16
-5.55
0.31
RoA
-16.78
-6.94
-4.11
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.11
-1.87
0
0.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.24
-2.9
-2.18
-0.35
Book value per share
-0.71
2.34
5.98
7.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.47
0
53.12
P/CEPS
-0.37
-2.58
-12.1
P/B
-2.73
0.94
0.55
EV/EBIDTA
-4.53
757.84
6.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
28.36
-47.46
25.14
103.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
123.63
142.51
104.17
67.15
Inventory days
23.78
40.06
35.27
33.91
Creditor days
-129.97
-132.89
-104.68
-56.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.3
8.77
1.18
-1.11
Net debt / equity
-5.64
0.74
-0.12
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-1.51
-0.59
1.18
2.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.9
-4.66
Employee costs
-20.96
-17.45
-9.35
-8.25
Other costs
-95.26
-95.74
-91.67
-85.72
