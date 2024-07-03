City Online Services Ltd Summary

City Online Services (COSL) was incorporated in Jul.99. Prior to commencement of commercial operations, the company undertook massive environment-stimulation excercise, putting all its technological muscle on the rack in real time conditions. For this, it distributed trial CDs to the target client base in Hyderabad and Vijaywada who in turn have become the subscribers. It has achieved a subscirber base of 2100 dial-up internet users and also provided web hosting services for a few reputed software companies.The Company was started with an objective of creating an independent, versatile Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Andhra Pradesh with Category B license. The company sarted with an overall focus on providing Internet Access to dialup subscribers, providing leased lines, web designing and hosting.The company is engaged in the business of providing internet and intranet services, data center solutions, custom Wi-Fi solutions andmanaged services. Apart from its dialup connections, the Company is offering other value added services like synchronized leased lines, web server designing, web server hosting and maintenance.COSL has completed the survey for internet via cable and plans to start offering internet through this route shortly. The company has also identified places in Vizag and Tirupathi to start the Points of Presence (POP) and providing the internet access through dial up connectivity.It has been granted license to establish, maintain and operate internet service in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry. The license is valid for an inital period of 15 years.It has come up with an issue of 27.50 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating to Rs 2.75 crore for setting up of operations as an ISP at Hyderabad and other places and facilities for E-commerce and Web-designing services.In 2003-04, the Company opened its new branches at Bellary & Hospet in Karnataka and in Ongole & Elure in AP. It started the VoIP business in 2006. It implemented WiFi networking at two hotels and a college campus. During 2011-12, the Company In Bangalore and Hyderabad stared providing G PON services. In 2015-16, it extended its presence in the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh an in about 20 towns of Karnataka. In 2016-17, it started FTH SERVICES i.e. Fibre to Home in 5 gated communities at Bangalore.