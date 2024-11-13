iifl-logo-icon 1
City Online Services Ltd Board Meeting

6.67
(-0.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
City Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
City Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
City Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Revised Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
City Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. Revised Un-audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024)

