Colorchips New Media Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.01
17.01
17.01
17.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.56
13.33
13.31
12.96
Net Worth
29.57
30.34
30.32
29.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
0
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.12
0.15
0.87
Total Liabilities
29.64
30.48
30.47
30.98
Fixed Assets
9.97
10.54
9.34
30.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.99
19.89
21.45
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.48
-0.04
-0.42
0.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.24
Debtor Days
37.13
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.08
0.14
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
0
-0.47
-0.07
Creditor Days
10.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.61
-0.12
-0.09
-0.14
Cash
0.16
0.09
0.1
0.28
Total Assets
29.64
30.48
30.47
30.97
