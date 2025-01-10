iifl-logo-icon 1
Colorchips New Media Ltd Balance Sheet

29.92
(-4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.01

17.01

17.01

17.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.56

13.33

13.31

12.96

Net Worth

29.57

30.34

30.32

29.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.02

0

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.12

0.15

0.87

Total Liabilities

29.64

30.48

30.47

30.98

Fixed Assets

9.97

10.54

9.34

30.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.99

19.89

21.45

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.48

-0.04

-0.42

0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.24

Debtor Days

37.13

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.08

0.14

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

0

-0.47

-0.07

Creditor Days

10.83

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

-0.12

-0.09

-0.14

Cash

0.16

0.09

0.1

0.28

Total Assets

29.64

30.48

30.47

30.97

