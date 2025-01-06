Colorchips New Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.96
-0.31
-0.07
0.04
Depreciation
-3.24
-0.54
-0.15
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.06
0
-0.02
Working capital
-20.63
0.44
2.15
-0.66
Other operating items
Operating
-27.64
-0.48
1.91
-0.75
Capital expenditure
21.21
10.88
-115.69
0.31
Free cash flow
-6.43
10.39
-113.77
-0.44
Equity raised
33.44
34.2
150.93
267.46
Investing
-0.14
-0.85
-2.92
0.12
Financing
0.14
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.01
43.74
34.24
267.14
