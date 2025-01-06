iifl-logo-icon 1
Colorchips New Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.2
(1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Colorchips New Media Ltd

Colorchips New FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.96

-0.31

-0.07

0.04

Depreciation

-3.24

-0.54

-0.15

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.06

0

-0.02

Working capital

-20.63

0.44

2.15

-0.66

Other operating items

Operating

-27.64

-0.48

1.91

-0.75

Capital expenditure

21.21

10.88

-115.69

0.31

Free cash flow

-6.43

10.39

-113.77

-0.44

Equity raised

33.44

34.2

150.93

267.46

Investing

-0.14

-0.85

-2.92

0.12

Financing

0.14

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.01

43.74

34.24

267.14

