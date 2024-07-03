Colorchips New Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
5.19
3.44
1.59
10.49
6.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.19
3.44
1.59
10.49
6.63
Other Operating Income
0
0.76
0
0.1
0.03
Other Income
0.17
0
0
0
0
Total Income
5.36
4.2
1.59
10.59
6.65
Total Expenditure
1.88
2.04
1.57
7.94
6.28
PBIDT
3.48
2.16
0.02
2.66
0.38
Interest
0.01
0
0
0.25
0
PBDT
3.47
2.16
0.01
2.4
0.38
Depreciation
2.09
2.16
0.87
0.29
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.63
0.11
Deferred Tax
0.27
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.11
0
-0.85
1.48
0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.11
0
-0.85
1.48
0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.11
0
-0.85
1.48
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.31
-0.03
-0.5
0.09
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.5
1.7
1.7
17.01
8.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
67.05
62.79
1.25
25.35
5.73
PBDTM(%)
66.85
62.79
0.62
22.87
5.73
PATM(%)
21.38
0
-53.45
14.1
3.92
