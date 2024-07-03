iifl-logo-icon 1
Colorchips New Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

5.19

3.44

1.59

10.49

6.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.19

3.44

1.59

10.49

6.63

Other Operating Income

0

0.76

0

0.1

0.03

Other Income

0.17

0

0

0

0

Total Income

5.36

4.2

1.59

10.59

6.65

Total Expenditure

1.88

2.04

1.57

7.94

6.28

PBIDT

3.48

2.16

0.02

2.66

0.38

Interest

0.01

0

0

0.25

0

PBDT

3.47

2.16

0.01

2.4

0.38

Depreciation

2.09

2.16

0.87

0.29

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.63

0.11

Deferred Tax

0.27

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.11

0

-0.85

1.48

0.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.11

0

-0.85

1.48

0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.11

0

-0.85

1.48

0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.31

-0.03

-0.5

0.09

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.5

1.7

1.7

17.01

8.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

67.05

62.79

1.25

25.35

5.73

PBDTM(%)

66.85

62.79

0.62

22.87

5.73

PATM(%)

21.38

0

-53.45

14.1

3.92

