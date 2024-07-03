Colorchips New Media Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1.42
1.81
0.93
1.58
1.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.42
1.81
0.93
1.58
1.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.3
Other Income
0.01
0
0.01
0.13
0.03
Total Income
1.43
1.81
0.94
1.7
1.46
Total Expenditure
0.8
1.2
1.4
0.85
0.5
PBIDT
0.64
0.6
-0.45
0.85
0.96
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.64
0.6
-0.46
0.85
0.96
Depreciation
0.76
0.76
0.95
0.82
0.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.47
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.12
-0.16
-1.87
0.03
0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.03
-0.61
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.19
-0.18
-1.26
0.03
0.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.19
-0.18
-1.26
0.03
0.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.02
-1.48
0.03
0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.01
17.01
17.01
8.5
17.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.07
33.14
-48.38
53.79
85.71
PBDTM(%)
45.07
33.14
-49.46
53.79
85.71
PATM(%)
-8.45
-8.83
-201.07
1.89
25
No Record Found
