Colorchips New Media Ltd Quarterly Results

30.81
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1.42

1.81

0.93

1.58

1.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.42

1.81

0.93

1.58

1.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.3

Other Income

0.01

0

0.01

0.13

0.03

Total Income

1.43

1.81

0.94

1.7

1.46

Total Expenditure

0.8

1.2

1.4

0.85

0.5

PBIDT

0.64

0.6

-0.45

0.85

0.96

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.64

0.6

-0.46

0.85

0.96

Depreciation

0.76

0.76

0.95

0.82

0.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.47

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.12

-0.16

-1.87

0.03

0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

0.03

-0.61

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.19

-0.18

-1.26

0.03

0.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.19

-0.18

-1.26

0.03

0.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.02

-1.48

0.03

0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.01

17.01

17.01

8.5

17.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

45.07

33.14

-48.38

53.79

85.71

PBDTM(%)

45.07

33.14

-49.46

53.79

85.71

PATM(%)

-8.45

-8.83

-201.07

1.89

25

