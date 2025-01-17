iifl-logo-icon 1
Colorchips New Media Ltd Key Ratios

25.8
(0.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Colorchips New Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.07

1,244.83

Op profit growth

731.56

-596.38

EBIT growth

433.19

3,573.36

Net profit growth

-1.04

4,109.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.64

2.44

-6.63

EBIT margin

16.11

2.71

0.99

Net profit margin

2.1

1.91

0.61

RoCE

1.29

0.5

RoNW

0.04

0.08

RoA

0.04

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.08

0.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.03

0.01

0

Book value per share

8.85

8.86

1.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

3,081.25

26,675

0

P/CEPS

-6,385.55

48,428.04

P/B

27.83

60.2

EV/EBIDTA

23.57

175.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

147.49

Tax payout

-30.68

-29.37

-29.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.56

71.82

Inventory days

346.85

187.94

Creditor days

-29.55

-14.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.47

-301.7

-8.16

Net debt / equity

0.2

-0.01

0.09

Net debt / op. profit

10.25

-6.02

-10.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6

73.33

-85.64

Employee costs

-15.4

-1.36

-10.29

Other costs

-55.94

-169.51

-10.69

