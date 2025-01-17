Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.07
1,244.83
Op profit growth
731.56
-596.38
EBIT growth
433.19
3,573.36
Net profit growth
-1.04
4,109.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.64
2.44
-6.63
EBIT margin
16.11
2.71
0.99
Net profit margin
2.1
1.91
0.61
RoCE
1.29
0.5
RoNW
0.04
0.08
RoA
0.04
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.08
0.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.03
0.01
0
Book value per share
8.85
8.86
1.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
3,081.25
26,675
0
P/CEPS
-6,385.55
48,428.04
P/B
27.83
60.2
EV/EBIDTA
23.57
175.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
147.49
Tax payout
-30.68
-29.37
-29.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.56
71.82
Inventory days
346.85
187.94
Creditor days
-29.55
-14.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.47
-301.7
-8.16
Net debt / equity
0.2
-0.01
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
10.25
-6.02
-10.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6
73.33
-85.64
Employee costs
-15.4
-1.36
-10.29
Other costs
-55.94
-169.51
-10.69
