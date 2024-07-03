Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹28.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.54
Day's High₹30.11
Day's Low₹28.68
52 Week's High₹42.25
52 Week's Low₹14.86
Book Value₹11.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.01
17.01
17.01
17.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.56
13.33
13.31
12.96
Net Worth
29.57
30.34
30.32
29.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.35
3.03
4.84
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-22.39
-37.27
96.37
-83.45
Raw materials
0
0.71
0.24
-0.8
As % of sales
0
23.54
5.05
32.64
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.68
-0.49
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.96
-0.31
-0.07
0.04
Depreciation
-3.24
-0.54
-0.15
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.06
0
-0.02
Working capital
-20.63
0.44
2.15
-0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.39
-37.27
96.37
-83.45
Op profit growth
-1,940.12
-148.55
-66.62
-74.46
EBIT growth
869.01
310.46
-253.58
-88.02
Net profit growth
890.38
409.55
-430.62
-92.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
6.11
4.54
2.36
13.39
14.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.11
4.54
2.36
13.39
14.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0.21
Other Income
0.18
1.04
0.01
0.06
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramabhotla Srinivasa Sudhish
Executive Director
Saurabh Ramdorai
Independent Director
Siram R L V N Kishore
Independent Director
Krishnapriya Vincent
Independent Director
Srinivas Durga Venugopala Varahagiri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Colorchips New Media Ltd
Summary
Colorchips New Media Limited was formerly incorporated on May 10, 1985 with the name as Millitoons Entertainment Limited. The Company name got changed from Millitoons Entertainment Limited to Colorchips New Media Limited on August 28, 2018. The Company is engaged in production of films, domestic productions in the space of theatrical, web, TV and launching channels on new technologies. The Company already owns Digital Channels. The Company has rich resources of IPRs. During the year under review 2017, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name and style MIENT Hospitality LLC, Utah, USA on December 19, 2016 with the object of carrying the business of acquiring & running hotels and related businesses in line with the diversification plans of the parent company. During the year 2018, the Company acquired the entire business of Vega Music Private Limited to give a boost to its existing business operations on the digital media front. The acquisition includes about 300 audio titles over ten digital channels, which include popular channels such as Vega Music, Devotional, Vega Kannada songs, Vega Tamil etc.During the year under review 2018, the Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary MIENT Hospitality LLC, acquired 100% stake in Kirksville Hospitality, INC in USA by virtue of which Kirksville Hospitality, Inc becomes step down subsidiary of the Company. The contribution of the said subsidiary has been accordingly taken for the purpose of consolidation. Subsequently, due
Read More
The Colorchips New Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd is ₹49.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Colorchips New Media Ltd is 0 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colorchips New Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colorchips New Media Ltd is ₹14.86 and ₹42.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Colorchips New Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.98%, 3 Years at 7.17%, 1 Year at -9.38%, 6 Month at 36.44%, 3 Month at 66.94% and 1 Month at 23.62%.
