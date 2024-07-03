Summary

Colorchips New Media Limited was formerly incorporated on May 10, 1985 with the name as Millitoons Entertainment Limited. The Company name got changed from Millitoons Entertainment Limited to Colorchips New Media Limited on August 28, 2018. The Company is engaged in production of films, domestic productions in the space of theatrical, web, TV and launching channels on new technologies. The Company already owns Digital Channels. The Company has rich resources of IPRs. During the year under review 2017, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name and style MIENT Hospitality LLC, Utah, USA on December 19, 2016 with the object of carrying the business of acquiring & running hotels and related businesses in line with the diversification plans of the parent company. During the year 2018, the Company acquired the entire business of Vega Music Private Limited to give a boost to its existing business operations on the digital media front. The acquisition includes about 300 audio titles over ten digital channels, which include popular channels such as Vega Music, Devotional, Vega Kannada songs, Vega Tamil etc.During the year under review 2018, the Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary MIENT Hospitality LLC, acquired 100% stake in Kirksville Hospitality, INC in USA by virtue of which Kirksville Hospitality, Inc becomes step down subsidiary of the Company. The contribution of the said subsidiary has been accordingly taken for the purpose of consolidation. Subsequently, due

Read More