Colorchips New Media Ltd Share Price

29.2
(1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

  • Open30
  • Day's High30.11
  • 52 Wk High42.25
  • Prev. Close28.68
  • Day's Low28.68
  • 52 Wk Low 14.86
  • Turnover (lac)18.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.67
  • Div. Yield0
Colorchips New Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

30

Prev. Close

28.68

Turnover(Lac.)

18.54

Day's High

30.11

Day's Low

28.68

52 Week's High

42.25

52 Week's Low

14.86

Book Value

11.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Colorchips New Media Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Apr, 2024

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Colorchips New Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Colorchips New Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.19%

Non-Promoter- 34.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Colorchips New Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.01

17.01

17.01

17.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.56

13.33

13.31

12.96

Net Worth

29.57

30.34

30.32

29.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.35

3.03

4.84

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-22.39

-37.27

96.37

-83.45

Raw materials

0

0.71

0.24

-0.8

As % of sales

0

23.54

5.05

32.64

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.68

-0.49

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.96

-0.31

-0.07

0.04

Depreciation

-3.24

-0.54

-0.15

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.06

0

-0.02

Working capital

-20.63

0.44

2.15

-0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.39

-37.27

96.37

-83.45

Op profit growth

-1,940.12

-148.55

-66.62

-74.46

EBIT growth

869.01

310.46

-253.58

-88.02

Net profit growth

890.38

409.55

-430.62

-92.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

6.11

4.54

2.36

13.39

14.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.11

4.54

2.36

13.39

14.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0.21

Other Income

0.18

1.04

0.01

0.06

0

Colorchips New Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Colorchips New Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramabhotla Srinivasa Sudhish

Executive Director

Saurabh Ramdorai

Independent Director

Siram R L V N Kishore

Independent Director

Krishnapriya Vincent

Independent Director

Srinivas Durga Venugopala Varahagiri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Colorchips New Media Ltd

Summary

Colorchips New Media Limited was formerly incorporated on May 10, 1985 with the name as Millitoons Entertainment Limited. The Company name got changed from Millitoons Entertainment Limited to Colorchips New Media Limited on August 28, 2018. The Company is engaged in production of films, domestic productions in the space of theatrical, web, TV and launching channels on new technologies. The Company already owns Digital Channels. The Company has rich resources of IPRs. During the year under review 2017, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name and style MIENT Hospitality LLC, Utah, USA on December 19, 2016 with the object of carrying the business of acquiring & running hotels and related businesses in line with the diversification plans of the parent company. During the year 2018, the Company acquired the entire business of Vega Music Private Limited to give a boost to its existing business operations on the digital media front. The acquisition includes about 300 audio titles over ten digital channels, which include popular channels such as Vega Music, Devotional, Vega Kannada songs, Vega Tamil etc.During the year under review 2018, the Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary MIENT Hospitality LLC, acquired 100% stake in Kirksville Hospitality, INC in USA by virtue of which Kirksville Hospitality, Inc becomes step down subsidiary of the Company. The contribution of the said subsidiary has been accordingly taken for the purpose of consolidation. Subsequently, due
Company FAQs

What is the Colorchips New Media Ltd share price today?

The Colorchips New Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd is ₹49.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Colorchips New Media Ltd is 0 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Colorchips New Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colorchips New Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colorchips New Media Ltd is ₹14.86 and ₹42.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Colorchips New Media Ltd?

Colorchips New Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.98%, 3 Years at 7.17%, 1 Year at -9.38%, 6 Month at 36.44%, 3 Month at 66.94% and 1 Month at 23.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Colorchips New Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Colorchips New Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.81 %

