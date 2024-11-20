Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

With reference to the above cited subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 20.11.2024, has considered and approved Change in designation of Mr. Saurabh Ramdorai (holding DIN: 07684410) from Executive Director to Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director of the Company effective from 20.11.2024, whose period of office shall be determined as Director liable to retire by rotation. It is hereby requested to take the same on record. Thanks & Regards

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Colorchips New Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. You are kindly requested to take the same on record. We would like to inform that Directors in their meeting held on 26.10.2024, has approved the following matters: a. Approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024, and b. Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors on the standalone financial results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors, Pavan & Associates, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing regulations. The Board Meting Commenced at 01.00 pm and concluded at 01.30 pm. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

With reference to the above cited subject and in compliance with regulation 30 read with Part A; Para 3 of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company on 11th September, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Murthy Vadlamani Venkata Satyanarayana (holding DIN: 07514729), as the Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 11.09.2024, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. It is hereby requested to take the same on records. Read less..

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

With reference to the above cited subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 01st August, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ms. Pooja Upmanyu (A50546) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01st August, 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Colorchips New Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024. Colorchips New Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company scheduled to be held today is adjourned and will be held on Friday, 19th day of July, 2024 at the registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform that Directors in their meeting held on 19th July, 2024 have inter alia approved the following matters: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors, Pavan & Associates as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting Commenced at 05.00 P.M. and Concluded at 5.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 31 May 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024, has fixed the Record Date on Wednesday, the 12th day of June, 2024, for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of Consolidation of Equity Shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs.2/- each to Face Value of Rs.10/- each. The resolution for Consolidation of equity shares has been approved by the shareholders in the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14.05.2024. This is for your information and records. Regards, For Colorchips New Media Limited Srinivasa Rao Kakkera Compliance Officer Read less..

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Colorchips New Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To discuss on seeking approval of shareholders for Re-designation of Mr. Siram R L V N Kishore (DIN: 08208141) as an Independent Director of the Company. 3. To discuss on seeking approval of shareholders for issue of share warrants to Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company. 4. To discuss on seeking approval of shareholders for making donations. 5. To discuss on seeking approval of shareholders for Consolidation of share capital of the Company. 6. To fix book closure and record date for AGM. 7. To discuss on seeking approval of shareholders to hive off into Subsidiary Company. 8. To Appoint Secretarial Auditor. 9. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the board. COLORCHIPS NEW MEDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 22 Apr 2024 to consider Other business / Consolidation of shares. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22.04.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on Monday 22nd April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Colorchips New Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. To discuss the matters relating to the ensuring Annual General Meeting. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board. we would like to inform that Directors in their meeting held on 13th May, 2024 have inter alia approved the following matters: 1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31St March, 2024.(as enclosed) 2) Auditors Reports on the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31St March, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Pavan & Associates., Chartered Accountants as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (as enclosed) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024