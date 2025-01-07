Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.35
3.03
4.84
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-22.39
-37.27
96.37
-83.45
Raw materials
0
0.71
0.24
-0.8
As % of sales
0
23.54
5.05
32.64
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.68
-0.49
-0.39
As % of sales
28.31
22.44
10.26
15.83
Other costs
-1.41
-3.08
-4.56
-1.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.88
101.59
94.15
47.74
Operating profit
0.27
-0.01
0.03
0.09
OPM
11.79
-0.49
0.64
3.78
Depreciation
-3.24
-0.54
-0.15
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.25
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
-2.96
-0.31
-0.07
0.04
Taxes
-0.79
-0.06
0
-0.02
Tax rate
26.78
22.06
-4.61
-52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.76
-0.38
-0.07
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.76
-0.38
-0.07
0.02
yoy growth (%)
890.38
409.55
-430.62
-92.09
NPM
-159.6
-12.5
-1.53
0.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.