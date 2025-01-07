iifl-logo-icon 1
Colorchips New Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.81
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.35

3.03

4.84

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-22.39

-37.27

96.37

-83.45

Raw materials

0

0.71

0.24

-0.8

As % of sales

0

23.54

5.05

32.64

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.68

-0.49

-0.39

As % of sales

28.31

22.44

10.26

15.83

Other costs

-1.41

-3.08

-4.56

-1.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.88

101.59

94.15

47.74

Operating profit

0.27

-0.01

0.03

0.09

OPM

11.79

-0.49

0.64

3.78

Depreciation

-3.24

-0.54

-0.15

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.25

0.05

0.06

Profit before tax

-2.96

-0.31

-0.07

0.04

Taxes

-0.79

-0.06

0

-0.02

Tax rate

26.78

22.06

-4.61

-52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.76

-0.38

-0.07

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.76

-0.38

-0.07

0.02

yoy growth (%)

890.38

409.55

-430.62

-92.09

NPM

-159.6

-12.5

-1.53

0.91

