Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22.04.2024 Pursuant to reg 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 07th May, 2024 to 14th May, 2024 for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024 at 11.30 A.M through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with Scrutinizers Report Voting Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)